Kim Kardashian sparks debate as she steps out in ultra waist-cinching gown at Met Gala

As the Met Gala 2024 unfolded at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Kim Kardashian once again sparked debate, this time with a breathtakingly slim waist encased in a shimmering silver corset by Maison Margiela.

Known for her fearless fashion choices, Kim's appearance on the red carpet sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with fans astounded by her sculpted silhouette.

Just a day after her controversial presence at the Tom Brady Netflix Roast, where she faced an unexpected booing, Kim bounced back, dazzling onlookers and drawing speculation about the secrets behind her astonishing figure.

Her ensemble featured a shiny metallic corset that transitioned into a sheer lacy skirt, showcasing her legs, all complemented by matching shiny silver platform heels.

© ANGELA WEISS Kim's ultra waist-cinching gown at The Met Gala sparks debate

Adding an unexpected twist to her glamorous outfit, Kim wrapped herself in a grey knit cropped sweater, creating a juxtaposition that left fashion aficionados puzzled yet intrigued.

Her platinum blonde locks were styled down in a middle part, revealing dark roots that added a touch of edge to her ethereal look.

© Kevin Mazur/MG24 Kim Kardashian wore a breathtakingly slim waist encased in a shimmering silver corset by Maison Margiela

The ensemble was perfectly matched with subtle makeup, highlighted by a swipe of shiny nude lipstick, which accentuated Kim's well-known facial features. However, it was her remarkably tiny waist that became the focal point of discussions online.

Social media buzzed with theories and awe, as one user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed concern: "She's gonna be in the hospital by the end of the night. Did they remove a rib or 2?!?!" Others echoed this sentiment, pondering over the physical transformations Kim might have undergone to achieve such a look.

© Aliah Anderson Fans couldn't believe how tiny Kim's waist looked at The Met Gala

The conversation inevitably circled back to Kim's previous Met Gala appearances, particularly her memorable attempt to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress in 2022.

That year, Kim famously transformed her body to honor the late star, a moment she later described as an act of "shapeshifting" during an episode of The Kardashians.

© Kevin Mazur/MG24 Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Reflecting on the challenges of fitting into high-fashion designs, Kim shared her experiences with fitting into designer samples.

"No one trusted us; for years, they would never send samples. And then once I would get to Paris and try on the samples, they would be like, 'Oh, wait, she actually fits in our stuff,'" she recounted, highlighting her unique ability to adapt her shape to meet rigorous fashion standards.

As co-chairs of this year's gala, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, Kim continued to embody the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which invites a reflection on the timeless beauty and transformative power of fashion.

With the honorary chairs, Loewe's Jonathan Anderson and TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew, the event promises to be a profound exploration of fashion's dynamic artistry.