All the times Claudia Winkleman looked incredible in Zara

Strictly's back and that means one thing to us fashionistas… amazing outfits! The lovely Claudia Winkleman, who co-hosts the show with Tess Daly, has her own cool, quirky style going on which contrasts perfectly with Tess' girly glamour. We love seeing Claudia's Saturday night look – the star is fond of all-black outfits but then suddenly surprises us with a burst of colour or flashy sequins. She's also a huge fan of high street pieces, allowing her many fans to copy her looks. One of Claudia's fave stores is Zara; she's wowed us with sparkly dresses, chic suits and pretty blouses from the label.

 

For the Strictly launch event, Claudia made jaws drop in her bright red sequinned trouser suit by Zara, pictured above. Could she get any more showbiz?! Loving how she teamed the outfit with pink heels too. The blazer retailed at £89.99 and the trousers at £59.99. Her stylist Sinead McKeefy created this gorgeous ensemble.

 

See more of Claudia's past Zara looks here…

That silver dress

The host dazzled viewers back in December 2018 when she stepped on stage in this walking glitterball! The stunning silver, sequinned frock with flared sleeves and a deep V-neckline was priced £89.99 from Zara and sold like hotcakes online after she wore it.

Her chic tux

Who remembers Claudia's gorgeous black tuxedo suit? The star wore it back in August 2018 for the Strictly launch event and gave us all the cool feels. The three-quarter length sleeved blazer (£69.99) and cute skinny cropped trousers (£29.99) were spot on.

Sexy monochrome shirt

Who says dresses and sequins are obligatory on Strictly? Claudia mixed it up with her £25.99 Zara blouse in November 2018 and totally killed it. We adored the funky black ruffle trim and coordinating trousers.

Blouse and braces

Retro white ruffle blouse? Check. Fun black braces? Check. Sassy red lips? Check. Eye-skimming fringe? Check. Yes, Claudia brought her own quirky style to the Strictly ballroom in October 2017 with this cheeky look. Her blouse was £25.99 for Zara.

