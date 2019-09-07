All the times Claudia Winkleman looked incredible in Zara

Strictly's back and that means one thing to us fashionistas… amazing outfits! The lovely Claudia Winkleman, who co-hosts the show with Tess Daly, has her own cool, quirky style going on which contrasts perfectly with Tess' girly glamour. We love seeing Claudia's Saturday night look – the star is fond of all-black outfits but then suddenly surprises us with a burst of colour or flashy sequins. She's also a huge fan of high street pieces, allowing her many fans to copy her looks. One of Claudia's fave stores is Zara; she's wowed us with sparkly dresses, chic suits and pretty blouses from the label.
For the Strictly launch event, Claudia made jaws drop in her bright red sequinned trouser suit by Zara, pictured above. Could she get any more showbiz?! Loving how she teamed the outfit with pink heels too. The blazer retailed at £89.99 and the trousers at £59.99. Her stylist Sinead McKeefy created this gorgeous ensemble.
