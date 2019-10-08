﻿
Inside Soap Awards best outfits: from Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn to Hollyoaks' Daisy Wood-Davis

Who was the best-dressed soap star?

Katie McGlynn in a white cape dress.
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

Monday was a big night for soap stars who got all glammed up to celebrate the Inside Soap Awards 2019 held at Sway Bar in London. Famous faces from Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Holby City pulled out all the stops for the red carpet, from Katie McGlynn's dazzling white dress to Daisy Wood-Davis' monochrome jumpsuit. Scroll down to take a look at some of the most talked-about looks of the night…

Katie McGlynn from Coronation Street 

Katie looked striking in a white cape dress from Lavish Alice as she posed next to Coronation Street co-stars Bhavna Limbachia and Cassie Bradley. The 26-year-old, who plays Sinead Tinker on the show, paired it with a black Yves Saint Laurent clutch, strappy heels and gold hoop earrings. Beauty wise, she kept her curled ash blonde hair away from her face while her maroon lips and matching nail polish provided a pop of colour. 

Bhavna Limbachia from Coronation Street on the red carpet.
Photo: © Getty Images
2/6

Bhavna Limbachia from Coronation Street 

With a sweetheart neckline, sheer lace detail and frilled sleeves, Bhavna's midi black dress oozed elegance. She paired it with brown satin heels, minimal jewellery, and big Hollywood curls. Gorgeous!

Daisy Wood-Davis in a monochrome jumpsuit.
Photo: © Getty Images
3/6

Daisy Wood-Davis from Hollyoaks

The Hollyoaks actress gave us chic cowgirl vibes in a black and white printed jumpsuit and camel-coloured pointed boots. With simple makeup and her hair in a glamourous blowdry, she showed off her fabulous figure while cuddling up to her new fiancé Luke Jerdy. The pair, who played Kim Butterfield and Jesse Donovan, looked very loved up after celebrating at their engagement party the night before the Inside Soap Awards.

Lauren McQueen at the Inside Soap Awards.
Photo: © Rex
4/6

Lauren McQueen from Hollyoaks

A white suit with silver accents? Say no more. Lauren opted for a crisp white blazer and tailored trousers with a silver sequin one-shoulder top underneath, matching strappy silver heels and silver and pearl earrings. The Hollyoaks actress, who was nominated for Best Exit for her role as Lily McQueen, wore her sleek dark hair in a centre parting with natural makeup with lashings of mascara accentuating her eyes and blush swept along her cheeks. 

Hayley-Hasselhoff
Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

Hayley Hasselhoff 

Hayley, 27, proved you can't go wrong with a classic floor-length black dress on the red carpet. The star looked chic in the figure-hugging dress which she wore alongside drop diamond earrings. With her blonde, straight hair parted down the middle and her smokey grey eyes, Hayley looked every inch the star as she smouldered for the cameras. 

Rosie Marcel from Holby City posed in a patterned dress by Malene Birger.
Photo: © Getty Images
6/6

Rosie Marcel from Holby City

Rosie wowed fans as she posed on the red carpet in a brown and black striped maxi dress that nipped in at the waist before dropping to the floor. The Diya Dress by Malene Birger, which costs £336, featured long sleeves, and paired with her red hair, gave off a relaxed but wild vibe. The star, who took home Best Drama award for her performance as Holby City’s Jac Naylor, wore soft brown eye makeup and natural pink lipstick - it's no wonder she's smiling for the cameras!

