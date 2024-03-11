Matt Damon's wife Luciana Barroso stuns in semi-sheer black gown for rare date night at Vanity Fair party

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso may not have been in attendance at the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, but they were present to dance the night away after.

The couple, who have been married since 2005, hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, celebrating the night's biggest winners with some of the industry's best.

Matt, 53, looked as smart and sleek as always in his black and white tuxedo, complete with his new silver fox look, but it was really Luciana who stole the show.

© Getty Images Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The 47-year-old looked incredible in her black semi-sheer gown, covered in gorgeous black detailing and crystals that showed off her physique underneath.

The dress even featured a side slit that went up to her knee and was completely backless, and she accessorized with diamond earrings, light makeup, and a black clutch to match. Her raven locks had been styled into an up-do with tendrils framing her face.

The couple were seen enthusiastically interacting with the other attendees and enjoying the festivities, and were snapped taking selfies with fellow A-list couple and vacation buddies Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

© Getty Images It was Luciana's semi-sheer black gown that truly stole the show

The Martian star met his Argentinian wife in 2003 in Miami while filming Stuck on You. They tied the knot in September 2005 and have since welcomed daughters Isabella, 17, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13. He is also the stepfather of Luciana's daughter from a previous marriage, 25-year-old Alexia Barroso.

Matt celebrated a big win for his film Oppenheimer, which walked away with seven prizes, including Best Picture, just as many as last year's top film, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

While the Good Will Hunting star missed out on a nomination for Best Supporting Actor, his co-star Robert Downey Jr. took that honor home, as did Cillian Murphy with Best Actor.

Matt won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture with his Oppenhomies at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, alongside Cillian, Robert, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and more.

While the star hasn't been nominated for his work in Oppenheimer, he did receive some notices this year for his performance in the Nike biopic Air, directed by best friend Ben Affleck, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (which he lost to The Holdovers' Paul Giamatti).

© Getty Images They even posed for photos with friends Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

However, while he wasn't present at the Oscars ceremony in person, he was remembered by none other than his "nemesis" Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the show for the fourth time.

The late night star closed out the ceremony by thanking the audience and viewers before cameras cut to Messi the dog, the internet's favorite Oscars attendee, raising his leg to supposedly pee on Matt's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Messi was one of the show's biggest viral sensations (alongside Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance and John Cena's naked appearance), being given his own seat in the audience. The Border Collie played Snoop in Best Picture nominee Anatomy of a Fall and was a celebrity favorite.

