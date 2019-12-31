The coronavirus crisis may prevent everyone - celebrities included - from jetting off on a hot holiday, but that doesn't mean we can't start mentally preparing our summer wardrobes ready for when the quarantine lifts. The likes of Holly Willoughby, Michelle Keegan and Rochelle Humes regularly make us envious of their ultra-glamorous bikinis and swimsuits. Meanwhile, Amanda Holden and Jesy Nelson have even rocked gorgeous swimwear to bask in the hot UK weather from the comfort of their own home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep scrolling to take style inspiration from their best swimwear looks...
Rochelle Humes
This Morning star Rochelle Humes looked stunning while on a holiday to the Maldives in December 2019. Her white swimsuit was from a Dubai-based brand, Beach City.