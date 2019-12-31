﻿
19 Photos | Fashion

19 stylish celebrity bikinis to inspire your post-lockdown holiday wardrobe

Will you snap up similar styles this summer?

1/19
Amanda Holden's ultra-chic pencil skirt is a bargain in the sale
Alice Howarth
bikini-rochelle-humes
1/19

The coronavirus crisis may prevent everyone - celebrities included - from jetting off on a hot holiday, but that doesn't mean we can't start mentally preparing our summer wardrobes ready for when the quarantine lifts. The likes of Holly WilloughbyMichelle Keegan and Rochelle Humes regularly make us envious of their ultra-glamorous bikinis and swimsuits. Meanwhile, Amanda Holden and Jesy Nelson have even rocked gorgeous swimwear to bask in the hot UK weather from the comfort of their own home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep scrolling to take style inspiration from their best swimwear looks...

 

Rochelle Humes

This Morning star Rochelle Humes looked stunning while on a holiday to the Maldives in December 2019. Her white swimsuit was from a Dubai-based brand, Beach City

amanda-holden-bikini
Photo: © Instagram
2/19

Amanda Holden

The Britain's Got Talent Judge has sported several bikinis while relaxing in the garden during the lockdown. She opted for a dark blue bikini to mow the lawn, and it appears to be the same style as her yellow Melissa Odabash one, which she donned to challenge her daughter Hollie to a cartwheeling competition. We don't blame her for doubling up on the classic style!

michelle Keegan bikini
3/19

Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan had an amazing time in Ibiza with hubby Mark Wright and uploaded a flawless shot of herself in a skimpy bikini. Tanned, toned and totally gorgeous, the actress sported an orange two-piece bikini by celebrity-loved brand Hunza G.

bikini-davina-mccall
4/19

Davina McCall

For Christmas 2019 it was a trip to Australia for Davina McCall. The fitness star showed off her incredible body wearing a Melissa Odabash bikini with a tie front. 

holly-willoughby-holiday-instagram
Photo: © Instagram
5/19

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willougby enjoyed her break away overseas. The This Morning star opted for a swimsuit from All Sisters, which is stocked at Beach Cafe - an online swimwear site that Holly's stylist, Angie Smith, loves. 

 

jesy-nelson-bikini
Photo: © Instagram
6/19

Jesy Nelson

We were already envious of the bold red bikini Jesy wore in early April, so we were not expecting to be totally blown away by her bright yellow ruffled design that perfectly accentuated her sunkissed tan. If posing in the kitchen is good enough for the Little Mix singer during the lockdown, then we're definitely giving it a try!

bikini sam faiers
7/19

Sam Faiers

It was a striped drawstring bikini for the Mummy Diaries star when she posed on the balcony over Christmas 2019. The reality TV supremo shared some snaps from her idyllic holiday with her family.

Molly Mae Hague white swimsuit
8/19

Molly Mae Hague

Another celebrity who rang in the new year from the Maldives? Molly-Mae Hague. She wore a white strapless swimsuit from PrettyLittleThing

bikini myleene klass
9/19

Myleene Klass

A trip to the Maldives at the end of 2019 saw Myleene Klass rock a striped bikini on the beach. Gorgeous! 

catherine-tyldesley-swimwear
Photo: © Instagram
10/19

Catherine Tyldesley

How gorgeous does the former Strictly star look in this snap? She wowed in a plunging blue Selfridges swimsuit, a floppy hat from Next and dark sunglasses for a relaxing day in the garden - but she revealed her situation wasn't nearly as glam beneath the camera! "Pretending you’re in #sttropez with a champagne when you’re stood in your 5-year-olds sandpit with a fruit shoot," she captioned the picture.

bikini amanda holden
11/19

Amanda Holden 

Pink to make her Instagram fans wink! The Heart Radio star wowed on the beach during her festive break wearing a pink Melissa Odabash bikini

 

liz hurley
12/19

Elizabeth Hurley

Austin Powers actress Elizabeth Hurley always looks amazing in a bikini. She posed in an Instagram snap modelling the Crystalline bikini from her own range. A proper posing-by-pool bikini this one!

perrie edwards
13/19

Perrie Edwards

Little Mix singer Perrie posed up a storm in this snap on her social media account. Looking stunning on her paddle boarding in a yellow bikini, she joked: "In ‘oar’ of this ocean". Loving her pale yellow bikini with high-waisted bottoms.

rochelle humes swimsuit
14/19

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes had a visit to Dubai and proved she's yet another celebrity who loves the swimwear brand Hunza G. The TV presenter opted for the gorgeous Soltaire swimming costume in Nude which comes with a cool waist belt and retails for £140.

eva
15/19

Eva Longoria

New mum Eva looked amazing in this pic, flaunting her incredible body on holiday in St Barts. Wearing the Melissa Odabash 'Montenegro' bikini set, that retails for £195, the actress opted to do a little yoga practice.

hollyw
16/19

Holly Willoughby

The mother-of-three opted for this laid back option when she went surfing with Davina McCall in the Maldives over summer.

 

billie
17/19

Billie Faiers

Billie looked radiant in a Fendi swimming costume in Dubai that costs a whopping £350. 

kylie
18/19

Kylie Jenner

You can always rely on Kylie Jenner to go a little extra when it comes to swimwear and on a holiday with her then-boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their daughter Stormi, things were no different. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore an array of incredible swimwear over the week-long escape.

amanda-holden-yellow-bikini
19/19

Amanda Holden

A long term fan of celebrity-favourite swimwear designer Melissa Odabash (just like Eva), Amanda wore multiple designs by the designer during a 2019 trip to Dubai and looked pool perfect.

