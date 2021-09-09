Holly Willoughby, Frankie Bridge and more wow in stunning gowns at the NTAs - all the pictures

You might like...
-
Celebrity children heading back to school! 10 sweetest photos from Coleen Rooney, Victoria Beckham & more
-
GMB stars' luxury homes: Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and more
-
Stylish celebrity mums on the school run – from Victoria Beckham to Holly Willoughby
-
These stars LOVE wearing Marks & Spencer! Amanda Holden, Christine Lampard and more
Us Brits love a bit of Marks & Spencer, and we're not alone! Plenty of our favourite stars love it too, and that means our favourite royal ladies...
-
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's stunning mansion to relax after This Morning stint