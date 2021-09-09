Holly Willoughby, Frankie Bridge and more wow in stunning gowns at the NTAs - all the pictures

﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

The stars were out in force at the National Television Awards

Fiona Ward
The National Television Awards are here! The 2021 ceremony saw the likes of Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Janette Manrara arrive on the red carpet to attend the star-studded event, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.

Unsurprisingly, it was gowns aplenty as far as fashion was concerned - so we've rounded up some of our favourite looks from the night!

 

Davina McCall

Davina McCall turned heads in a glamorous silver sequinned dress complete with puff sleeves and a leg split. Posing for a snap alongside her partner Michael Douglas. the presenter wrote: "We are going out out!!! Me and @mdlondon on our way to @officialntas x good luck to @bandicootstudios for @maskedsingeruk and a HUGE big love to @joeldommett … you are going to SMASH IT!! And happy wedding anniversary to u and @hannah_cooper_."

 

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes looked elegant in a bridal white dress with a unique neckline and simple silhouette. She styled her hair in a chic bun and sported natural makeup - stunning!

Holly Willoughby

This Morning's Holly Willoughby looked beautiful in a blue embellished dress for the event. The presenter chose a stunning Ziad Nakad design for the occasion with a V-neckline and a fitted waist, teaming her look with Gina Shoes and pretty silver David Morris jewellery. 

And as always, she shared a snap of her outfit on Instagram, too - captioning her post to fans: "NTA ready… let’s do this… thank you to my incredible glam team @patsyoneillmakeup, @danniiwhiteman and @cilerpeksah_hairstylist who waved their magic wands again…."

 

Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher looked ethereal in an all-white look that included a floor-length gown with an embellished bodice and a matching tassel jacket. She added white earrings in the shape of crosses and wore her dark hair in a sleek straight style.

Kate Garraway

Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway stunned in a black cut-out dress with silver stud embellishments. She ensured all eyes were on her show-stopping outfit, wearing her hair in a sleek straight style and opting for glowing skin and dark eye markup.

 

Frankie Bridge

Wow! Loose Women star Frankie Bridge pulled out all the stops in a silky black backless dress from Eamonn McGill, teamed with Prada shoes, black nails and delicate silver accessories from Boodles.

Janette Manrara

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara opted for a pink ruffled dress from Zeynep Kartal with bold cutouts and a plunging neckline.

Pixie Lott

Ditching the full-length gowns for a little black dress, Pixie was the epitome of glamour. We're loving the square neckline and silver hem!

Angellica Bell

There was no missing Angellica Bell when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a stunning green dress. The figure-hugging sequin design had a one-shoulder neckline and puff sleeve, which she teamed with gold hoop earrings.

Emily Atack

Matching with the red carpet, Emily stepped out in a bold ruched dress with red heels and glamorous curled hair.

 

Ruth Langsford

How incredible did Ruth Langsford and her husband Eamonn Holmes look on Thursday night? The This Morning stars wore matching black outfits, with Ruth stepping out in a black gown from Gai Mattiolo with an asymmetric neckline and a ruffled skirt, finishing off her outfit with drop earrings and a glittery clutch bag from Butler & Wilson. Her husband, meanwhile, looked smart in a black suit, classic white shirt and black bow tie.

Lydia Bright

Looking beautiful as always, Lydia Bright wore a caped black dress complete with gold polka dots.

Mollie King

Mollie King kept it classic in a white strapless dress - complete with pockets!

