Ruth Langsford's figure-flattering NTAs gown is so unique

Ruth Langsford looked sensational on Thursday night as she attended the National Television Awards alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes.

The This Morning stars were pictured in the hallway of their Surrey home wearing matching black outfits – how chic!

Ruth looked beautiful in a figure-hugging gown from Gai Mattiolo with an asymmetric neckline, a ruched waist and a ruffled skirt, finishing off her outfit with bold drop earrings and a glittery clutch bag – both from Butler & Wilson.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford models stunning leather-look coat

In love with the Loose Women star's outfit? Her gown also comes in a beautiful shade of blue and has been reduced in the sale from $1,700 to $425 (£306) – but it's already almost sold out in all sizes!

Beauty wise, her blonde hair was styled into an elegant updo and she wore glamorous makeup including dark eyelashes and a pink/brown lip.

Her husband, meanwhile, looked smart in a black suit, classic white shirt and black bow tie.

Ruth and Eamonn looked chic in matching black outfits

Ruth thanked their glam squad for their help getting ready for the evening event, writing in the caption: "Thanks to these two miracle workers we don’t look half bad! They have magic wands for hands! Styled by @elliebeee1 Hair & makeup by @makeupbymelissaj Dress by @realmrgaimattiolo Bag & earrings from @butlerandwilson."

Fans rushed to compliment the stylish couple, with one writing: "WOW just beautiful, love your dress Ruth," and another adding: "You both look stunning, Ruth your dress is amazing, good luck."

The couple at the 2020 NTAs

Eamonn wore a very similar look for the 2020 NTAs but Ruth's outfit was a much brighter colour last year. As they prepared to leave their home for the event, Ruth posed for a photo in a pink frock with a ruffled, off-the-shoulder detail.

Eamonn revealed to his fans on Instagram that the 2020 NTAs was extra-special since it marked 25 years since the very first ceremony – which he had hosted. He shared a newspaper clipping of himself in front of the stage back in 1995, and wrote: "25 years since I hosted the first-ever National Television awards… now it's nice to be nominated a quarter of a century later."

The 2021 ceremony will also see the likes of Holly Willoughby and Kate Garraway dressed to the nines as they attend the star-studded event, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.

