Ant McPartlin's new wife Anne-Marie channels Disney princess at NTAs

Ant McPartlin was joined by his wife Anne-Marie Corbett as he attended the National Television Awards 2021 on Thursday night.

The newlyweds – who tied the knot in August 2021 – were pictured looking loved-up on the red carpet at London's O2 Area alongside Ant's on-screen partner Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall.

Ant looked dapper in a black suit and a bow tie, but we couldn't take our eyes off Anne-Marie – who is Ant's former personal assistant and worked for the same management company as Ali for ten years.

She looked simply stunning in a bright yellow gown with a sweetheart neckline, off-the-shoulder straps and a leg split. Disney fans may have noticed that the eye-catching colour and design is very similar to the iconic frock Belle wears in Beauty and the Beast.

Although Anne's dress designer hasn't yet been revealed, we've tracked down some similar styles online. We're in love with this midi frock from Lavish Alice, which retails for just £75, or you could get your hands on a more formal dress for £86.

Keeping the rest of her look equally as glamorous, she wore her blonde hair in a sleek ponytail and added pops of red with her lipstick and nail varnish.

Dec dressed similarly to Ant, while his wife Ali opted for a striking black embellished gown with a plunging neckline.

This marks one of the first public appearances for Ant and Anne-Marie following their nuptials. The couple tied the knot at St Michael Church in Heckfield in front of family and friends, including best man, Dec.

Lavish Alice dress, £75, Harvey Nichols

The bride looked beautiful in a bespoke Suzanne Neville wedding dress. The stunning silk one-shoulder gown featured a fitted corset, full skirt with train, and hand-embellished floral detail on the bodice and skirt.

Anne-Marie's was created over the last few months by Suzanne’s very talented team, with each floral detail placed and hand-sewn individually. She teamed her dress with a cathedral-length raw-edged veil and a bouquet of purple and white flowers.

Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant, meanwhile, opted for a classic black tuxedo.

