Kate Garraway stuns in black fitted dress for emotional NTA Awards appearance Kate took to the red carpet alongside other stars

Kate Garraway looked beautiful in her eveningwear at the National Television Awards on Thursday night!

The star, who alongside her team was nominated for the award for Best Documentary for her moving film Finding Derek, chose a pretty black gown for the special occasion.

She was pictured in the car alongside Ben Shephard on the way to the event wearing a long-sleeved gown with cut-out detailing and silver stud embellishments. To finish off her look, she wore her blonde hair straight and sported dark eye makeup, while clutching a matching black bag.

WATCH: Kate Garraway opens up about documentary Finding Derek

Ben also looked dapper in a grey velvet blazer with a matching tie and black trousers. The gorgeous shot of the pair, posted on his Instagram Stories, was captioned: "On the way @kategarraway #NTAs."

No doubt it was an emotional evening for Kate, who previously said she felt torn about asking fans to vote for the documentary.

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on their way to the ceremony

The presenter wrote on Instagram: "Have been feeling very torn about asking you to vote for our documentary #FindingDerek ‘s nomination for @officialntas tomorrow. I am very proud of it but felt I shouldn’t be asking for more from you... But a stranger just changed my mind!"

The presenter looked beautiful on the red carpet

Kate then shared that the sister of the woman she spoke to had died due to post-Covid organ damage, but that the programme had given her hope.

"It broke my heart," Kate went on, adding: "So now I am asking you to vote please - not for me but to highlight the thousands that have lost lives and livelihoods to covid, and to the thousands more that battle on devastated by it.

Kate shared this post ahead of the NTAs

"Also for the millions of others who are facing terrible diagnoses of any illness, the tortuous wait for treatment as our NHS strains to cope. It would be wonderful if your vote meant they felt less forgotten and helped me to fight on for them."

