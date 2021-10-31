﻿
10 of the most incredible celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021

Who had your favourite spooky transformation this year?

Halloween is one of the best days of the year – fact. Last year's spooky efforts were a little underwhelming due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the stars have thankfully gone all out in 2021 with the most incredible scary costumes and devilishly glamorous transformations. From Holly Willoughby's vintage makeover to Amanda Holden pulling out all the stops, our favourite celebs have been posting their amazing efforts on Instagram all weekend.

Whether you're a fan of classic horror, pun-tastic comedy costumes or think of Halloween as the chance to get dressed up in your sexiest attire, these celebs will give you plenty of inspiration for next year's event. We've rounded up the most dramatic celebrity Halloween costumes below so keep scrolling for all the best photos…

 

Holly Willoughby

Holly got all glammed up for her final appearance of the week on This Morning. Modelling a striking red dress, faux fur stole and a seriously sparkly diamond necklace, Holly brought Cluedo character Miss Scarlet to life. Her blonde bob was styled in retro waves and she sported a dark, smokey eye shadow. Stunning!

Kate Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate dressed as Cruella De Vil this year. The former reality star donned a figure-hugging satin slip dress and red leather boots, draping a Dalmatian print faux fur coat around her shoulders and rocking some seriously scary makeup. Her stepdaughter Tia and baby boy Cree went as the Dalmatians themselves – what a great idea! Kate captioned her photo: "I don't play when it comes to my fur-babies".

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas

How amazing is Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas' group effort? Sharing a series of snaps on Instagram, the former TOWIE star revealed the Thomas family had transformed into the Adams Family.

Lucy looked unrecognisable as Morticia in a long raven wig and black dress while her young son Roman was dressed as Pubert and Ryan's daughter Scarlett was the perfect Wednesday Adams. 

Alexandra Burke

Former X Factor star Alexandra Burke went soft and delicate for Halloween with the prettiest pastel fairy costume and matching makeup. Beautiful! 

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden and her youngest daughter Hollie also caught the Cruella bug and went all out for Halloween at their house!

Frankie Bridge led her Loose Women colleagues to Halloween victory in her incredible Wonder Woman outfit – and she looked SO stunning!

Maura Higgins

Love Island star Maura Higgins looked as glam as ever as she dressed up as Vivian, Julia Roberts's character in Pretty Woman. Big mistake, huge? Not in the slightest!  

Michelle Keegan

The ever-glamorous actress said she had always wanted to dress up as Tina Turner - and looking this good, who could blame her?! 

Rochelle and Marvin Humes' family

Rochelle and Marvin Humes' children Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake melted fans' hearts as Cruella and two of the 101 Dalmatians in a cute homage to the kids' characters.  

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

dressed up as sea creatures, although the mum-of-four admitted that her choice of outfit, selected by Joe, sadly wasn't "breastfeeding-friendly"! 

