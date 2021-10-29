Stacey Solomon shares baby Rose milestone – and fans are saying the same thing How gorgeous is little baby Rose?

Stacey Solomon has revealed that Rose has hit a new milestone at three and a half weeks old, as she has officially been registered! Sharing two beautiful photos of her baby daughter dressed in a pink ensemble with an oversized hair bow, she wrote: "Oh hello Rose. The most beautiful Rose I ever did see… Three and a half weeks of loving you, my daughter."

She continued: "Today we officially registered our little Rose and then she was so awake and alert so we spent the rest of the day with her sat on my furry legs while we all stared at her, talking and singing (mostly baby shark courtesy of Rex) We think she might chose to sleep all day tomorrow, Happy Thursday everyone I hope this makes you smile as much as it did us today."

Fans were quick to comment, with many saying that little Rose is the image of her big brother, Rex. One person wrote: "Stop it, she’s the DOUBLE of her little brother Rex, so beautiful and precious," while another added: "Wow it’s like looking at Rex." A third person posted: "She’s the image of Rex!"

The newest addition is a little sister to Rex, whom Stacey shares with fiancé Joe.

Stacey shared snaps of gorgeous baby Rose

She is also a doting mum to two older sons, Zach, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships. Former EastEnders actor Joe, meanwhile, shares teenage son Harry with ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous. Stacey and Joe, who got engaged at Christmas 2020, announced their second pregnancy in June - just weeks after moving into their beautiful country home in Essex.

"We are growing another pickle," the TV presenter wrote alongside a family photo showing the baby scan. "We've never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance."

