Carol Vorderman causes a stir at Pride of Britain Awards with unexpected transformation The Countdown star changed into a jaw-dropping ballgown

In case you missed it, Carol Vorderman rocked not one, but two jaw-dropping gowns at the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday night - and we're totally floored by her look.

Changing from her incredible blue Gallagia dress from Isabell Kristensen Couture, the 60-year-old star slipped away from the red carpet at London Grovesnor Hotel to change into a red curve-hugging dress with dramatic shoulder detailing. The Countdown star, who hosted the 22nd annual ceremony alongside Ashley Banjo, celebrated the nation's unsung heroes at the Daily Mirror event, which honoured the achievements of remarkable people.

Taking to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos of her vibrant red ensemble, Carol posted a series of snaps in her dress designed by Suzanne Neville.

"Thank you @suzanneneville for my beautiful red gown for the @prideofbritain awards last night. And to @hsternofficial for the mighty diamonds."

Carol looked sublime in the stunning red dress

Carol's gorgeous look featured a flattering plunge neckline and dramatic structured shoulders. Complimenting her enviable curves, the star's dress hugged her gym-honed figure perfectly, cinching in at the waist before cascading down past her ankles in flattering pleats.

Fans were obsessed with the mother-of-two's showstopping look, rushing to the comments to shower the star in compliments "Red seems to be your colour. So elegant," commented one fan, whilst another sweetly penned: "Stunning dress for a stunning woman! Carol, you look divine."

Others were floored at Carol's elegant ensemble, leaving a flurry of heart-eye and fire emojis. Even celebrity journalist Richard Arnold commented: "Yass!"

The star shared several behind-the-scenes photos to her Instagram

The likes of Joanna Lumley, Stephen Fry, Westlife, Jordan Pickford and Sharon Stone joined Carol on the red carpet to celebrate the winners, who have been nominated for their amazing fundraising efforts, acts of bravery and battling against the odds, among other achievements.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Carol said: "I think not having the awards event at The Grosvenor Hotel last year has given us a little chance to review and this year you’ll see it shifting a generation and I really, really love that.

"It's still the Pride Of Britain Awards but it has this new flavour to it. Also this year we have an Environment Champion Award, which I've been championing for 30 years. I think I was one of the first journalists to talk about climate change back in the 80s and that’s brilliant."

