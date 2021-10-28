Holly Willoughby stuns fans with jaw-dropping glamorous transformation

Holly Willoughby is the queen of Halloween - fact. Taking to our screens on Thursday to present the This Morning Halloween special alongside Phillip Schofield, the star finally unveiled her look - and we are obsessed.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's 10 most iconic Halloween costumes through the years

"Miss Scarlet," announced Holly on her Instagram, posting a video of herself looking incredible in a corset-style red dress with elegant frill detailing, glamorous pointed-toe heels and a large fur shawl. "You are invited to our @thismorning Halloween special… help us solve the murder… see you at 10 am," Holly continued.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby stuns fans with seriously glamorous transformation

The blonde beauty looked unrecognisable as she swapped her signature icy bob for elegant curled hair extensions that flowed past her shoulders.

Holly rocked a dramatic makeup look, sporting statement false eyelashes, a sultry smokey eye and classic red lip.

Holly looked sensational in her Cluedo-inspired costume

Accessorising with a jaw-dropping diamond necklace and vintage drop earrings, the mother-of-three looked like royalty as she stepped out onto the This Morning sofa.

Holly's figure-flattering dress fit her like a glove - probably because it was stolen from her own mum's wardrobe! "Dress… my mum's (again)" revealed Holly.

SEE: Holly Willoughby's daily diet: the star's breakfast, lunch, dinner & snacks revealed

PHOTOS: Holly Willoughby's stunning £3million family home

Fans were in awe of Holly's look, rushing to the comments to shower the star in compliments. "Holly you look like Marilyn Monroe!" wrote one fan, while another sweetly shared: "WOW you look absolutely incredible."

Other fans were floored with Holly's daring red ensemble, simply leaving heart-eye and flame emojis in the comments, while a third penned: "Looking good Holly! I had a feeling you would be Miss Scarlet!"

It's not the first time we've loved seeing Holly in red!

It's a particularly special day for the 40-year-old star, who is launching her book Reflections today.

Holly has been counting down the days until the release of her first book, and on the eve of the big day, the star surprised fans by joining Tik Tok and taking part in a fun video.

The debut author dressed up as Annie, rocking a curly red wig and kitschy red dress to sing the iconic song 'Tomorrow' whilst holding her book in her hands.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.