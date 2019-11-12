The best matching jumpers for you and your dog - but be warned, you might make other dog owners jealous The knitwear trend that you and your pooch can rock...

Dogs and their owners can keep warm and look cool while doing it thanks to this season’s trend for matching jumpers. Yep, thanks to an influx of adorable doggy jumpers from the likes of M&S, Missguided and H&M, you and your pooch can match in a cosy knit that’s bound to get you both noticed on your morning walk.

While your dog might not appreciate being dressed up, these new jumpers are designed for warmth as much as fashion, and we think they’ll love the cosiness - the only problem will be keeping them away from muddy puddles.

Luckily, the owner versions are just as cool. From quirky Christmas versions to chic turtlenecks you’ll wear whether you’re with your pooch pal or not, these are the best matching dog and owner jumpers available to shop right now.

Missguided matching dog and owner jumpers

SHOP Crop cable-knit jumper, £22, Cable-knit dog jumper, £12, both Missguided

Missguided has a whole new range of jumpers for dogs, including sweet turtle-neck versions to keep them extra warm. We’re particularly enamoured by the sweet beige cable knit.

H&M matching dog and owner jumpers

SHOP Fine-knit jumper, £17.99, Knitted dog jumper, £9.99, both H&M

Simple and stylish, H&M’s dog and parent offering is entirely wearable. They also launched a collaboration with Pringle recently, although this sold out online pretty quickly. Always worth checking your local store, though.

Next matching dog and owner jumpers

SHOP Family Christmas pudding pyjamas, from £25, Christmas pudding dog jumper, from £6

Next has jumpers for the whole family, and you can embrace all things festive with this sweet Christmas pudding version. Alternatively, the retailer also sells Barbour’s matching wax jackets.

M&S matching dog and owner jumpers

SHOP Chevron striped jumper, £29.50, Chevron dog jumper, £19.50, both M&S

This chevron jumper only comes in a men’s version, which means you can either wear it oversized or convince your partner to match with the dog.

Joules matching dog and owner jumpers

SHOP Christmas jumper, £44.95, Dog Christmas jumper, £14.95, both Joules

Joules has a whole range of matching jumpers and coats to choose from. Our favourite is the classic yellow mac - which has the added bonus of keeping the wet dog smell to a minimum - but their cracking Christmas jumper comes in a close second.

