7 best ugly Christmas sweaters for the holidays - and some really cute ones, too

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been crooning along to "All I Want for Christmas" and joyously popping open the drawers of your advent calendar. But if you’re not fully prepared for National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day on December 16, I’m using my shopping expertise to help.
Whether you want to go OTT at the office with a 3D knit, rock a pop culture pullover, or get hashtag festive with a super cute Instagram-ready look, we've got you covered.
I’ve scoured all the online stores for the best ugly (and not-so-ugly) Christmas sweaters of 2023, with cool cardigans and naughty-but-nice knits that I love and think you will too.
It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year so I’ve been able to find some pretty wonderful looks, from the cute to the hilarious, at Amazon, Macy’s, Walmart and and even holiday sweater specialists like Tipsy Elves or UglyChristmasSweater.com.
I managed to find a great ugly Christmas sweater for every taste and style.
How I chose the best Ugly Christmas Sweaters
- Popularity: I researched what HELLO! Readers have shopped in the past, and also investigated the bestselling looks at various retailers.
- Ugliness: The main point of an Ugly Christmas sweater (sorry, not sorry). But I'm looking for 'so-ugly-it's-cute', so you'll be able to rock your holiday sweater anywhere from work to school or to a holiday party. That said, I know that kitsch isn’t everyone’s cup of tea so I’ve included some stylishly cute ones, too. I’ll leave it up to you to figure out which is which!
- Smile factor: Ugly Christmas Sweaters are made for people who are the opposite of a holiday Scrooge, so if it’s going to make people smile, it earned a spot on my list.
- Verified reviews: While you may not be looking for a designer-level ugly holiday sweater, I think it should be a good quality piece that looks nice and is as durable as possible. While I haven't been able to personally try on or wear every piece on my list, I examined reviews and ratings from verified shoppers to evaluate whether the look meets my personal standards, and if I would buy it myself.
Shop the best ugly Christmas sweaters for the holidays
What day should you wear an ugly Christmas sweater?
I'm of the opinion (and I don't think it's an unpopular one!) that you can start wearing your holiday sweater as soon as Thanksgiving is over. And by "over", I mean the minute you finish your meal. There is nothing better than jumping into the holiday spirit with a fun look, whether it's an LED light-up sweater or a more subtle festive knit.
Of course, the official day to wear your holiday sweater to work, school or just out and about, is Ugly Christmas Sweater day, on the third Friday of December, which in 2023 falls on December 15 and is also a day focusing on charity and giving.
Christmas sweaters first became a fashion trend in the 1950s, and by the 1980s, movies like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation were spoofing the look as uncool, a tradition which continued with Bridget Jones’s Diary, where Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth, famously wore a reindeer emblazoned look.
But in the 2000s, the sweaters found new life with Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, which is not just for having fun with fashion at school or work, but also a chance for many to organize charity fundraisers around the event.
The first themed Ugly Christmas Sweater Day took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2002, as a charity fundraiser - and since then, wearing your most festive holiday sweater on that day has become a fun yearly tradition.