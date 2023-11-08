Squishmallows are now making beds for pets and my dog is in heaven - review

If you have kids (or even if you’re just a big kid yourself) you’ve probably heard of Squishmallows toys - those super soft and cuddly plush toys that just demand to be hugged. I mean, even Holly Willoughby’s kids love them! But did you know that Squishmallows are now making beds for pets?

When I heard this news, I just had to get one for my dog Sancho. Anyone who knows me will contest that he is absolutely spoiled, (he has his own Instagram, several outfits, and gets birthday and Christmas presents) and I’m always on the lookout for new pet products. Here’s my honest review…

There are several different cute designs and sizes available - and more on that below, but my kids pìcked out the frog design because they thought it was the cutest. We ordered the 30 inch design, wich is the largest - because although Sancho is a small dog - a pug - he loves to stretch out horizontally when he sleeps, and at some point we want to get him a little brother or sister that he can snuggle with.

First impressions of the Squishmallows pet bed

The Squishmallows bed arrived and straight out of the box, Sancho and me both were delighted with it. It’s super soft - made of exactly the same material and stuffing as the regular Squishmallows toys, and the quality is just really good. The stitching on the eyes, cheeks and mouth of the frog is machine finished to a great standard and still all looks brand new, two months after receiving it.

The really great thing about the Squishmallows bed is that the centre part has plenty of lining, so it’s super comfy. Sancho loves to sleep with his head resting on the raised side of the bed, and he snuggles his face into the frog’s eye. I’m glad we got the large size for him - the smaller would have fitted fine, but he loves having the extra room, and there’ll be space for his little brother or sister too when we add to the family. Have a look at the video below to see him testing it out:

Our pawsome tester gives his verdict of the Squishmallows bed

What sizes are Squishmallows pet beds available in?

There are currently four different designs available - Octopus, frog, pineapple and shark - and there are three different sizes in each design. You can choose between 20 inches, 24 inches and 30 inches. The smallest size is good for cats and very small dogs like chihuahuas while the bigger sizes are good for small to medium sized dogs, or multiple pets that like to snuggle together in the same bed. Currently there’s no size for larger or extra large dogs. If Squishmallows decide to extend the range, I will of course come back to update this article with the news!

Are Squishmallow pet beds machine washable?

Yes, the Squishmallow beds are machine washable - you just need to remove the cover and put it in the washing machine on a gentle cycle. Make sure you air dry the cover rather than putting it in the washing machine to avoid it shrinking. I’ve not had to wash my bed yet - it still looks brand new after over two months use - I’ll come back and update later on the line to let you know how it’s holding up...

What makes the Squishmallows pet beds different from other beds for dogs and cats?

I’ve owned dogs all my life and I’ve never seen a bed as soft and comfy as this. It’s literally like sleeping on a Squishmallows plush toy! Plus I’ve never seen beds as cute - the colourful designs are a real talking point, and anyone who’s come over to visit has commented on it and asked where we got it. It would make an absolutely fab present for anyone who has a dog or a cat, and it’s swiftly become my dog’s favourite place for snoozing. I’m considering getting another one for upstairs, just so I don’t have to keep carrying it up and down to keep Sancho happy!

Squishmallows pet bed pros and cons

Pros:

Super soft and fluffy

Machine washable

Has lining on the centre part for extra comfort

Colourful and cute designs which are very Instagrammable

Raised edges for resting head / tail on

Cons:

No sizes for larger / extra large dogs available

Only four designs currently available in the UK

Why you should trust me:

Aside from the fact that I’ve been reviewing products as part of the HELLO! Shopping team for the past three years, I’ve been a lifelong dog owner and have tried every dog bed going. I certainly wouldn’t recommend something unless it gets the seal of approval from my beloved dog Sancho.