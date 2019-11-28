Pandora launch a Harry Potter jewellery collection and wait until you see the Dobby charm A Harry Potter jewellery collection for grown-ups exists...

Harry Potter fans, today is your day. Pandora - in partnership with Warner Bros. and Consumer Products - has introduced a capsule collection of 12 hand-finished products, including charms, pendants and a bracelet inspired by Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

You may not be a seeker, but you can proudly dangle the golden snitch from your neck with the stunning limited-edition pendant, and because 'Hogwarts is always there to welcome you home', why not wear it on your wrist?

Pandora’s Chief Creative and Brand Officer Stephen Fairchild says of the collection: "Through our Harry Potter-inspired jewellery, Pandora and Harry Potter fans can express their love for magic, fantasy, bravery and the power of friendship. Pandora fans have asked for this collection for years, and we are really excited that it is here."

When designing the collection, Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, Pandora’s VP Creative Directors, were inspired by the iconic characters to create hand-crafted jewellery that fuses the universe of Pandora and the Wizarding World.

Within the collection is also a Golden Snitch bangle, which is an update of the classic Pandora Moments bangle featuring the iconic Quidditch symbol at the clasp.

SHOP the collection

Completing the collection is a Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry charm, a Dobby the House Elf charm and a Hogwarts Express charm with "Anything from the trolley, dears?" engraved on the bottom.

RELATED: Fans shocked at Harry Potter star's transformation on BBC's His Dark Materials – did you spot him?

SHOP the collection

All four Hogwarts house charms are represented in sterling silver double dangles with craftsmanship details that will excite super fans, like a front disc detailed with the house crest surrounded by man-made stones in house colours. On the back disc, the edges are detailed with crenellations, in reference to the battlements of Hogwarts Castle and a bail shaped like the Hogwarts crest.

Golden Snith pendant, £70, Pandora

The Harry Potter x Pandora collection will be in Pandora stores worldwide and on pandora.net from 28 November 2019.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.