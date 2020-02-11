Victoria Beckham's new spring collection just dropped - and purple is her latest obsession Check out these gorgeous purple pieces

Victoria Beckham has officially launched her Spring/Summer 2020 collection and it’s clear that purple is the designer’s latest obsession. With a selection of vibrant violet pieces on offer - from chic shirt dresses to flowing blouses and suede pump stilettos - VB’s definitely got purple on the brain - and we’re loving it!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Victoria shared a throwback video of her catwalk show, writing: "Today I launch my new #VBSS20 collection that was part of #LFW in September. For me, the collection was really looking at the codes that we established that have become part of the Victoria Beckham DNA. I love the tailoring. Menswear will always inspire my tailoring - it feels fresh."

Purple blouse, £690, Victoria Beckham

Receiving positive feedback from her followers, one responded: "I love the new vibes with all these beautiful colours, textures and patterns," and another simply wrote: "A triumph. Brava, Ms. Beckham!" Incredibly popular amongst the likes of Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga and Victoria’s close pal, Eva Longoria, we can’t wait to see which A-list celebrities will be modelling the brand’s purple pieces this year.

Clearly one of the 45-year-old’s favourite colours, fans of the ex-Spice Girl might recognise the exact same shade of violet from Victoria’s iconic 1994 wedding to her now-husband-of-25-years, David Beckham. She wore a bright purple evening dress in the photo as she cut her wedding cake with David - also dressed in purple - Victoria completed her wedding day look with lilac eyeshadow and a pale pink lip.

Back in September 2019, when Victoria first revealed the catwalk looks which she had debuted at London Fashion Week, the designer posted a video of a model in an emerald midi dress and violet heels. Captioning the post: "If I can give women the confidence to wear greens and purples, I think it’s great. It makes you feel good, and confident. #VBSS20 x VB," the brunette beauty clearly associates the colour with power dressing and confidence.

