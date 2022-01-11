Best romantic gift ideas for her this Valentine's Day 2022: Sweet presents women will love

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and while some claim they show their loved ones how much they mean to them every day of the year, for others a day dedicated to that special someone in their life is very much welcomed.

While some have grand plans for 14 February, others may prefer a quieter and subtle touch of romance.

However, you decide to mark the day, it can be difficult to find a thoughtful gift for your girlfriend or wife at Valentine's Day.

But rest assured, we've come to the rescue and found the best romantic gifts for the special lady in your life.

The classic go-to Valentine's Day gifts often include a box of chocolates, flowers - most likely red roses - or some lingerie, some may want to buck the trend, and think of something different, whether it is a little more romantic, or cheesy.

For those who may prefer a more sentimental item, whether it be jewellery, a poem, a collection of photos to reminisce over those treasured memories, or perhaps even an experience to add to the memory book, there are plenty of gift options to choose from. Browse the best gifts for her...

A poem

There's always something romantic about handwritten notes or messages filled on a Post-It note, inside a card, or a poem or song written only for you. Whether you're a word wizard or simply need a little help putting pen to paper, writing a special something that can be treasured forever, is the most sentimental gift you could give your wife or girlfriend this Valentine's Day - and all year round.

You and Me Personalised Love Poem for Him for Her, from £8, Etsy

A locket

An item of jewellery is a popular purchase come 14 February, but for those who want to gift something a little more romantic, a locket is an ideal keepsake. Not only is it an item of jewellery that your girlfriend or wife can wear with pride, but you have the added option to include a photo or small something inside, as well as engrave it with a special date or message.

Personalised Locket Necklace, £99, Merci Maman

Photobook of memories

We're the generation that takes a lot of photos on our smartphones, or devices, but often forget to print them. So, why not change that? Papier has created a stylish photo book you can fill with all of your favourite memories of your favourite person at your favourite places with ease. So romantic!

The Valentine's Day Mini, £20, Papier

A mystery adventure

The competitive couples, or those who want to shake up their long-term romance, may find exactly what they are looking for with The Adventure Challenge's creation. Simply scratch off the mystery challenge or experience, of which there are 50 waiting to be enjoyed, make some romantic memories, and take photos to reminisce all about it after.

Couples Edition, £39.99, The Adventure Challenge

A star

What could be more special, and more romantic, than naming a star after your wife or girlfriend?

Name a star, £19.99, Buy A Star

Weekly date night

It can be difficult to make time for your loved ones when you have work commitments, clashing schedules, and get caught up in the daily grind. But for those who want to show how much they love their partner, dedicating at least one day a week for an extra special date night wouldn't go amiss. This set comes complete with a mix of going out and staying in dates, as well as four wild cards for you to get creative too.

52 Personalised Date Night Cards, £24.50, Not On The High Street

Spa day

A spa day is a popular romantic gift for both you and her to enjoy this Valentine's Day. You can make it extra romantic with not only access to spa facilities but a treatment too to fully relax.

Refresh Pamper Day with Treatment for Two, £89, Virgin Experience Days

A weekend away

A romantic weekend is just what the doctor ordered, and a treat perfect for her, for any time of year, even if you wanted to wait until after the Valentine's Day madness dies down a little. While some may plan a weekend abroad to a city, others may prefer a cosy cottage retreat or a few days in the countryside to unwind and have some quality time together. The Lake District is high on most people's wish list when it comes to a romantic getaway, and Low Wood Bay caters for everyone's needs, with picturesque views of Lake Windermere, activities, but also spa facilities, treatments, fine dining, as well as uber chic rooms.

Low Wood Bay, The Lake District, from £159, Booking.com

A day in Paris

Paris is said to be the "City of Love", and while you might wish to enjoy a weekend in the French capital, it's also possible to enjoy one full day there too, with return Eurostar trains available. In just under three hours you could be sipping champagne at the top of the Eiffel Tower, enjoying a romantic walk along the Seine, ambling around a gallery, or sampling French cuisine à la Emily in Paris.

Eurostar day return, from £59, Eurostar

Jewellery

Valentine's Day is a popular date in the diary where some partners decide it's prime time to pop the question. Whether you are getting down on one knee or looking to gift a promise ring to show your affection or an eternity ring, Pandora has a vast selection to choose from.

Clear Three-Stone Ring, £55, Pandora

Personalised map

Sometimes the best gifts are those with a special sentimental meaning. For those who want to mark a milestone, or treasure a special day, a personalised star map is a subtle, and artistic, romantic gift to give.

Personalised star map, from £19.99, Maps for moments

Bucket list

Making memories is personal to each individual couple, so why not make more of them? Whether you are looking to explore new cities or countries, learn a new skill, you can make it all happen. Simply discuss your bucket list goals, write them down in this book, and get set on ticking those off. It's a token gesture but one we are sure all couples will appreciate.

Our Bucket List: Bucket list book for couples, £3.99, Amazon

Treasure your song

It's safe to say most couples have a song. Whether it's your wedding song, the track when you first met, a tune that reminds you of your other half, or one you can't resist singing along to when it comes on the radio, you can get the song title and artist inscribed onto a plaque, alongside a personal message, in a frame for your wall.

Personalised Your Song Poster In Gold Or Platinum, £20, Menkind

Personalised Perfume

A perfume is always a great gift idea, but go that one step further and personalise the bottle for your loved one. Whether it is their name, or initials - the choice is yours.

Miss Dior, Eau de Parfum Gift Box, £118, The Perfume Shop

