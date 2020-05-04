Did you know Princess Diana once attended the Met Gala? Here's what happened The late princess stunned at the Met Gala in 1996

Princess Diana had so many iconic fashion moments – it really is hard to pick just one favourite! But one dress that stands out is the midnight blue satin slip dress that the late Princess wore when she attended the famous Met Gala in 1996. Her outfit was so classic, it wouldn't look out of place today. The then 35-year-old's stunning gown was designed by John Galliano for Dior, and was actually part of the fashion designer's very first couture collection for the iconic brand – and wow, what a way to launch it!

Diana wore Dior at the 1996 Met Gala, arriving with close friend Liz Tilberis

Diana accessorised the lingerie-inspired frock perfectly, carrying a coordinating Lady Dior bag and a selection of dazzling jewels from her own jewellery box – including her famous pearl and sapphire choker. The fabulous gown only cemented her fashion-forward attitude; slip dresses are still popular today, proving the royal was clearly ahead of her time.

MORE: When royalty attend the star-studded Met Gala

Diana climbed the famous steps in front of the cameras, like the stars do today

The Met Gala is arguably one of the most photographed events in the world, with the most exclusive of guest lists. Each year the ball has a different theme, though of course this year the party has sadly been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Loading the player...



WATCH: A look back at the 2019 Met Gala

Vogue's Anna Wintour is the chairwoman of the gala and it's up to her who is allowed to grace the red carpet. Each year sees a selection of different celebrity hosts, from high-end designers to the world's most famous faces in fashion.

MORE: Royal ladies wearing chic leopard print outfits

Princess Diana isn't the only British royal to have attended - in 2018, Princess Beatrice made her debut at the event, wearing an incredible purple Alberta Ferretti gown and a beautiful headpiece. The likes of Queen Rania of Jordan and Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi have also been part of the exclusive guest list in the past.

Princess Beatrice at the 2018 Met Gala

And while rumours were swirling as to whether the Duchess of Sussex will make an appearance at the fashion party in the future, we'll have to wait another year to find out! We can only imagine it would be an incredible Givenchy moment…