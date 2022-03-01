Meghan Markle's sweet tribute you might have missed at NAACP Awards Did you spot the nostalgic reference?

Meghan Markle stepped up to accept the President's award at the prestigious NAACP Image Awards last Sunday looking sensational. Audiences were enthralled by the royal's bright blue Christopher John Rogers dress, but did you spot the Duchess' subtle reference to her mother-in-law Princess Diana?

READ: The necklace Meghan Markle wore on the Late Late Show has been revealed - and it's extremely telling

Meghan looked dazzling while accepting the award alongside her husband Prince Harry while also paying tribute to the late Princess of Wales. Decadent jewels adorned Meghan's hand, including her £120,000 engagement ring and a gold bangle that once belonged to Princess Diana. Featuring two large royal blue cabochon sapphires that are encrusted by small diamonds on a gold cuff, the piece was a glittering homage to the beloved royal who tragically died in 1997.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept prestigious NAACP award

HELLO! Spoke to Steven Stone's diamond expert, Maxwell Stone, for more information about the beautiful piece: "The bracelet features two large royal blue cabochon sapphires, that look to be around 5ct each. The stones are embellished with small diamonds on a yellow gold cuff. This bracelet likely has a high price tag, thanks to the size of these stunning stones. With this in mind, I'd estimate it's worth around £25,000."

He continued: "Not only did the cabochon sapphires match Meghan's dress perfectly, they also have a spiritual meaning. Traditionally, it is believed that sapphires have calming properties, promote peace and pristine rest, helping to slow down the mind."

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana at the awards

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in first joint appearance of the year - and Doria joins them, too!

Meghan first wore the gold bracelet during her royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry in 2018. The royal is known for sporting jewellery from a range of coveted brands including Monica Vinader, Cartier, Catbird and Missoma.

Princess Diana wearing the bracelet in 1994

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dinner date with Princess Eugenie and husband Jack revealed

Sapphire have long been connected with royalty and are favoured by the Queen and Kate Middleton. Meghan is also known for her appreciation of precious gemstones and recently had her, Harry’s, and Archie's birthstones added to her stunning eternity ring.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.