Need some new summer pyjamas? These are the best new ones you can buy right now

A sleepwear upgrade right this way...

Leanne Bayley

If we're not wearing loungewear or summer dresses we're chilling out in our pyjamas at home, but we don't know about you but we're looking for an upgrade with our sleepwear. We've shopped the best summer PJs to keep you cool, calm and collected during the balmy evenings. 

Shop the best sleepwear sets you can buy right now...

Give your loungewear style a positive spin with these 'Good Vibes' pyjamas from M&S. 

ms-good-vibes

Good vibes pyjama set, £15, M&S

BUY NOW 

These cream feathered PJs from Topshop are super stylish. In fact, we'd totally wear the sleep shirt with a pair of black skinny jeans.

topshop-pjs

Feather pyjama shirt, £20, and pyjama bottoms, £20, both Topshop

BUY NOW

H&M is serving up the goods with these slinky pink PJs. Love them. 

h-and-m-pjs

Pink pyjamas, £17.99, H&M

BUY NOW IN THE UK BUY NOW IN THE US

Bright colours make this the dreamiest sleepwear set. 

house-of-fraser

Chelsea Peers pyjama shorts set, £28, House of Fraser

BUY NOW

Looking for a short-sleeved pyjama top and a pair of long bottoms? This is the set for you. 

chelsea-peers

Chelsea Peers set, £30, Figleaves  

BUY NOW

Indulge in pure luxury every night in the Julianne Coco pyjamas set. 

julianne

Julianne silk pyjamas, £200, Figleaves

BUY NOW

The 'Lila' two-piece is cut from soft silk-satin that's screen-printed with delicate palm fronds. Both pieces are piped with shimmering lurex and the shirt is dotted with Swarovski crystal buttons.

olivia-von-halle-pjs

Lila pyjama set, £420, Net-A-Porter

BUY NOW 

Brighten up bedtime with this gorgeous little two-piece. 

next

Rainbow woven shorts set, £25, NEXT

BUY NOW

The pure-cotton jacquard pyjama set features an intricate dobby detailing which is woven and hand-cut. 

white-company-pyjamas

Cotton jacquard pyjama set, £80, The White Company 

BUY NOW

How divine are these red striped PJs?! 

honna

Striped pyjamas, £95, Honna London

BUY NOW

This colourful botanical print will brighten your day. Fact. 

cyberjammies

Cyberjammies botanical print pyjama set, £46.50, Cyberjammies

BUY NOW

Celebrities and influencers love Desmond & Dempsey - and we can certainly see why. 

desmond-dempsey-2

Desmond & Dempsey snake print pyjama set, £150, Selfridges 

BUY  NOW

 

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

