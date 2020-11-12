We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's nothing more comforting than sliding your feet into a cosy pair of slippers after a long day – or padding around the house in your favourite pair at the weekend.

What's more, slippers can be stylish and comfortable, too! We've rounded up our favourite pairs available online and on the high street, so you can treat your feet.

MORE: Celebrity stylists reveal their favourite lockdown loungewear sets from the high-street

Whether you're looking for a funky, colourful set or something neutral and classic, these slippers will give that finishing touch to your favourite loungewear outfits…

UGG Scuffette Slippers in Leopard, £95, Office

You can't go wrong with a classic UGG slipper – there's no feeling like it! This classic pair is easy to slip on and super cosy. Thumbs-up for the leopard print update, too.

Borg Lined Mule Slippers, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

We love these cosy mule slippers from our beloved M&S – very Scandi chic. Made in soft felt with a borg lining, they also feature an antibacterial technology to keep your feet feeling fresh.

Neve cross-strap slider slippers in cream, £10, ASOS

These sheepskin-style sliders are selling out quickly, and we can see why! For just £10, the neutral numbers will go with any working-from-home outfit, and will be just as useful in the winter and summer.

MORE: 16 of the best chunky boots for Autumn 2020

Cross Strap Faux Fur Mule Slippers, £28, John Lewis

How gorgeous are these faux fur sliders, which you can even wander outside in? At just £28, you'd better hurry, as they're selling fast...

Sleeper square-toe shearling slippers, £310, Selfridges

We love the chic, sleek design of cult label Sleeper's offering – these square-toe slippers would look gorgeous with a luxurious pair of silk pyjamas.

UGG Fluff Yeah slides in leopard, £99.99, Foot Asylum

The fluffy sandals you never knew you needed! These babies are bound to fly off the virtual shelves...

'Snuggled' slider slippers, £35, Dune

Another simple sheepskin style, these slip-ons have a flattering, rounded toe - and look much more expensive than their £35 price tag, we reckon.

MORE: 15 best Christmas pyjama sets to get you in the holiday spirit

Sheepers slippers, from £20, Etsy

These handmade moccasins are crafted from wool and sheepskin and feature beautiful embroidery – which colour would you choose?

Skin cashmere ballet flats, £90, Net-a-Porter

Super-soft, chic and cushiony, these flats make the perfect addition to any loungewear look – and are great for travelling, too.

Ladies Duchess Knit Sheepskin Slippers, £60, Just Sheepskin

Ultra-comfy, these cosy slip-ons have a memory foam sole and are slip-resistant, too - and look at that sparkle! Party slippers, anyone?

UGG Fluff Yeah Slides in Purple Rainbow, £64.99, Office

Fancy something a little more fun? These ultra-soft slides would look fabulous with a tie-dye loungewear set…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.