7 interview outfit ideas according to an HR specialist AND a chic fashion stylist

Everyone knows how stressful interviews can be, and what to wear to an interview for your dream job can be one of the biggest worries. But, fear not, scroll down for some of the best fail-safe interview outfits so you have one less thing to fret over.

First up, we wanted to know what an HR specialist had to say about how to look professional for a job interview. "The most important thing is to be comfortable, smart and give the best impression of yourself," the HR expert said. "But, obviously make sure your outfit works for the job description, and if in doubt, a monochrome suit can never go wrong."

Channel VB's workwear chic in a white shirt and statement suit

From a polished suit to a statement coat, these are the looks guaranteed to make you look and feel confident no matter how shaky you are on the inside. And we promise, once you get the job, you'll be wearing these pieces on repeat.

As a fashion stylist I've seen first-hand just how much the right shoe, dress or shirt can transform people from the inside out. So good luck, take a deep breath, and don't underestimate the power of a great outfit.

What not to wear to an interview, for women

Try not to wear anything that will make you feel uncomfortable. If you're not used to walking in heels then stick to flats, if you're prone to clumsiness, don't wear white (or if you do, accept a glass of water and not a coffee) and always take a look at the weather forecast before you leave – your suede pumps won't look half as good when soaking wet.

All black with a statement coat

All-black outfits are a go-to staple for most of us, but when it comes to interviews, you want to stand out from your competitors, and it's definitely wise to use your outfit to help you. Of course we don't want you to go too out there, but a simple colour-pop coat can really help you to stick in your interviewer's mind well after you've left the room. Top tip: Choose a colour based on the company's logo or branding.

Black Funnel Neck Jumper, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

Cigarette Trousers, £14.99, H&M

Harlem Point Court Heels Black Leather, £62, Office

Red Double Breasted Trench Coat, £100, River Island

A midi dress and knee-high boots

For a fuss-free, instantly put-together look, this cream Massimo Dutti A-line dress is hard to beat. Pair with knee-high brown boots like this Mint Velvet pair below for a classic minimalist, clean yet chic outfit.

Long Dress with Shirt Collar, £119, Massimo Dutti

Rachel Leather Long Boots, £199, Mint Velvet

Look chic in camel

Monochromatic outfits can be hit or miss, but with neutral colour palettes filling every Pinterest board and Instagram feed at the moment, anything camel, beige or cream is a definite win. Keep it simple and sharp with a skinny fit trouser, V-neck knit, and blazer for an effortlessly sharp look.

Beige Double-Breasted Blazer, £65, River Island

Beige V-Neck Sweater in Pure Merino Wool, £45.95, Benetton

Skinny Ankle Grazer Trousers with Stretch, £29.50, M&S

Signature Leather Ballerina Shoes, £36, Next

A jumper dress and riding boots

For those particularly cold days, the thought of wearing only a shirt or pumps can really fill us with dread. Cue the jumper dress and any winter woes are soon to be solved. The deep green of this Hobbs option works great with all skin tones, and the cut is just formal enough to get away with being officewear, pair with classic flat riding boots for ultimate cosy comfort.

Merino Wool Blend Dress With Cashmere, £129, Hobbs

Gabor Slim Fit Brook Leather Riding Boots, £180, Jones

A polished suit

Of course a suit has to feature in an interview looks round-up, and this Arket dark brown one is a great find. Made from wool, it has a structured cut that's more resistant to creasing than cotton or linen options, and the colour lends itself to a classic white shirt perfectly.

Hopsack Wool Blazer, £135, Arket

Hopsack Wool Trousers, £89, Arket

Classic Cotton Shirt, £65, & Other Stories

Snaffle Detail Leather Loafers, £98, Boden

A printed dress

A printed dress is an effortless way to bring some personality into your interview outfit while still keeping it smart and formal. This Reiss option is a no-brainer, and when paired with white slingbacks and a trustworthy tote you just can't go wrong.

Kirby Ditsy Fitted Midi Dress, £238, Reiss

Trapeze Heel Slingback Pumps, £45, Charles and Keith

Bayswater Tote, £750, Mulberry

A printed blouse

You can't go wrong with monochrome, as we have definitely shown you by now, and a printed blouse is a great way to add a bit of interest to a standard shirt and trouser combo. This Ted Baker option pairs perfectly with white trousers and a sturdy flat.

Ted Baker Caarina V-neck Top With Tie Neck, £59, Ted Baker

H&M Crease-leg Trousers, £17.99, H&M

ASOS Design Leanna Pointed Ballet Flats in Black, £18, ASOS

