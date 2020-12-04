7 best Christmas jumpers for couples: show your holiday spirit with your better half

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s Christmas jumper season – and there’s no better way to take that holiday fashion staple to the next level than by doubling the festive season fun with his and hers Christmas jumpers! Get into the spirit with your boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife, partner or even your BFF by wearing matching Christmas looks.

We definitely love Christmas season because it’s FINALLY time pull our most sparkly fashion from the back of the wardrobe (yes, we’re wearing sequins for our zoom parties this year) but we also can’t resist this twice-as-nice boost of holiday cheer – sharing the wealth with matching looks with your better half.

MORE FESTIVE CHRISTMAS SHOPPING GUIDES:

Christmas jumpers you'll love to wear all through the festive season

The best stocking fillers for men this Christmas

35+ fantastic Christmas gift ideas for him

So here's our edit of our favourite his and hers Christmas sweaters (plus his and his, and hers and hers looks), whether two-person joined jumpers or separates. Our picks are sweet, funny or romantic… and there are even Christmas jumpers for couples that light up!

Shop the best his and hers Christmas jumpers

Unisex couple Christmas sweaters, set of two, was £65.80 NOW £49.35, Etsy

Deelin two-person Christmas jumper, £5.99, Amazon

I'm With Scrooge Christmas jumpers, set of 2, £58, Etsy

Illuminated Apparel interactive glow Christmas tree jumper, £30 each, NotOnTheHighStreet

For a more subtle match, you can buy similar Christmas jumpers for him and her separately.

For dog lovers, these cute Christmas jumpers from M&S:

M&S Collection women’s dog print Christmas jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer

M&S Collection men’s dog print Christmas Jumper, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

We also love the holiday cuteness of reindeer themed Christmas jumpers both for him and her.

Reindeer Christmas jumper for her, £95, Boden

Reindeer Christmas jumper for him, £85, Boden

This hers and hers Christmas twosie joined Christmas jumper is also available in a his-and-his version

Mrs & Mrs Claus Twosie Christmas Jumper, £41.45, Etsy

KEEP READING: Check out all the great Christmas gift ideas in our festive shop

For more Christmas inspiration, check out HELLO!'s Pinterest board dedicated to the holidays.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.