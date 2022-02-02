Baguette bags are back thanks to Carrie Bradshaw - And just like that, we want one

'It's not a bag, it's a baguette' will forever be one of our favourite quotes from Sex and The City – along with most things said by the iconic Samatha Jones.

Fans of the show will fondly remember Carrie Bradshaw's incredible Fendi purple sequin baguette bag - it made quite the fashion statement. So much so that the brand even brought it back in February 2019 with a great cameo from the SATC star.

Carrie's purple sequin baguette bag has And Just Like That fashion fans swooning

While the baguette bag may have ruled the '90s, like any great fashion piece, it's dropped in and out of favour throughout the years. And for 2022, it's back with a bang with a real Y2K facelift.

Of course, this could be because of the aforementioned purple one making a return in And Just Like That. But, if the £2,000 price range of the Fendi one is just out of your budget right now, don't worry, for we have scoured all of our favourite brands to bring you some more affordable options.

What is a baguette bag? We hear you ask. Created by Fendi back in the '90s, the baguette is similar to a shoulder bag but small enough to be used as an evening bag as well as an everyday go-to. The strap can be worn over the shoulder or in the hand, and newer models sometimes even have a detachable crossbody strap, too. Different designers and brands have reinterpreted the shape and structure over the years, giving us a huge range of options to choose from.

From H&M and Zara to Mango and Radley, these are some of our favourites.

Best baguette bags from as little as £12.99

Mango Beaded Baguette Bag, £49.99, Mango

Mango has a fantastic range of baguette bags right now, and this black and white beaded option tops the list. Bringing together 60s, 90s, and Y2K influences, this is one serious statement piece.

Zara Beaded Shoulder Bag, £45.99 Zara

Trust Zara to throw away the rulebook when it comes to baguette bags, but we're glad they did for this one. Covered all over with silver beads, this one's perfect for evenings out, and the magnetic closure will make sure your lipstick won't go flying across the dancefloor.

Russell & Bromley MAI TAI Slim Shoulder Bag, £195, Russell & Bromley

Classic black, you can't really go wrong with this one. For anyone looking to dip their toe into this bag trend, this is for you.

H&M Small Shoulder Bag, £12.99, H&M

One of the most budget-friendly options in our round-up, this H&M baguette will work with denim, all-black outfits or even tonal colours. The chain detail and croc-effect give the standard shape some real interest.

NA-KD Snake Print Baguette Bag, was £29, now £16, ASOS

Currently in the ASOS sale for a great 44% off, this NA-KD option is for the more fashion-forward. Snake print is a great way to add a bit of flare to any simple outfit.

Rhinestone Baguette Purse, £35.99, Mango

Another one from Mango – we told you they had a huge range – this lilac option is bang on-trend right now. Similar to a famous designer brand option, the rhinestones and colourway make for a great dupe.

Radley Vale Close Medium Flapover Shoulder Bag, was £179, now £89 Radley

If rhinestones, beads and bright colours aren't for you, then this classic Radley baguette may pique your interest. Timeless in shape and colour, this could be your go-to bag for a very long time. And with almost £100 off in the sale, it's looking pretty tempting.

Single Handle Baguette Bag, £49, Charles and Keith

Unsung heroes when it comes to accessories, Charles and Keith offer fashion-forward pieces at high-street prices. Structurally, this bag may be our favourite, and the dark oak colourway is a guaranteed wardrobe staple.

Eva Shoulder Bag in Grass Green Ostrich, £59 JW Pei

And of course we needed a great colourful option for those who like to go bold with their fashion choices. Made from vegan leather, this ostrich-effect baguette looks like a pimped-up version of your nan's bag, in the best way. The straps are detachable too meaning you can swap them out for any others on the site that take your fancy.

