12 chunky dad sandals we love right now: From M&S to ASOS & of course Birkenstocks

Catwalk-ready dad sandals right this way… 

Leanne Bayley

If you've been lusting over the Chanel dad sandals but can't quite justify the £600 price tag, we've shopped the high-street for all the best chunky-soled sandals that look like they've come straight from the catwalk but without the splurge. Dad sandals were scoffed at when the trend emerged back in 2015, but since then they've gained popularity - no doubt because they're hella comfy - and peaked when Chanel launched their cult famous sandals in 2018. In fact, chunky summer sandals have become so popular that according to the Lyst 2020 report, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals were the world's number one hottest shoe for women this year. Searches for the sandals spiked 225% and they sold out across many retailers. If you've yet to join the chunky shoe club, scroll down to pick your favourites... 

Shop the best dad sandals for summer 2020

ms-dad-sandals

Leather strappy dad sandals, £45, Marks & Spencer 

arket-dad-sandals

Chunky black sandals, £150, Arket

pink-dad-sandals

Arizona pink sandals, £35, Birkenstock

russell-bromley-sandals

Goldie flatforms, £145, Russell & Bromley 

asos-dad-sandals

Chunky dad sandals, £14, ASOS DESIGN

river-island-dad-sandals

Black sporty sandals, £45, River Island 

kurt-geiger-dad-sandals

Kurt Geiger Orson sandal, £119, Selfridges 

leopard-print-dad-sandals

Animal print sporty sandals, £45, River Island 

white-dad-sandals

White chain trim sandals, £15, PrettyLittleThing

teva-dad-sandals

Teva sandals, £50, Office 

white-dad-sandals-dune

Larsen T sandals, £75, Dune London 

hm

Glittery dad sandals, £12.99, H&M

