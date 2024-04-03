12 best shirt dresses to wear on repeat all season

Shirt dresses are a trend that has definitely stood the test of time. They're stylish, comfortable, and can be worn in endless ways, so it's no wonder that we continue to reach for the effortless staple every year.

There are so many options on the high street right now, from everyday midi styles to statement denim dresses, chic linen shirt dresses, and more. The collared design gives off a put-together appearance despite being so easy to wear, and whatever style you're opting for, it's guaranteed to pair well with trainers, sandals, and heels.

Celebrities wearing shirt dresses

© Getty Amanda Holden, Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Princess Kate have all been spotted wearing shirt dresses

Belted shirt dresses have become a popular choice in recent years, and we've seen everyone from Meghan Markle to Gigi Hadid rocking their own waist-cinching pieces. The tailored silhouette makes them suitable for wearing to work, and colourful shirt dress would make a gorgeous wedding guest outfit when paired with espadrille wedges.

How I chose