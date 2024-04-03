12 best shirt dresses to wear on repeat all season

Shirt dresses are a trend that has definitely stood the test of time. They're stylish, comfortable, and can be worn in endless ways, so it's no wonder that we continue to reach for the effortless staple every year.
There are so many options on the high street right now, from everyday midi styles to statement denim dresses, chic linen shirt dresses, and more. The collared design gives off a put-together appearance despite being so easy to wear, and whatever style you're opting for, it's guaranteed to pair well with trainers, sandals, and heels.
Belted shirt dresses have become a popular choice in recent years, and we've seen everyone from Meghan Markle to Gigi Hadid rocking their own waist-cinching pieces. The tailored silhouette makes them suitable for wearing to work, and colourful shirt dress would make a gorgeous wedding guest outfit when paired with espadrille wedges.
How I chose
Style: Whether you're searching for a midi shirt dress to wear with everything or a denim shirt dress for the spring occasion in your diary, I've chosen a range of options to suit every taste.
Price: Capsule fashion pieces don't need to break the bank, which is why I've picked out high street pieces with various price points.
Trusted brands: While I haven't tried on all of the dresses in the edit, I've only included brands that myself and the HELLO! shopping team know and love, so they should be of the highest quality.
Whistles Estella Shirt Dress
Sizes: 4-20
Colours: Available in blue and beige
Blue dresses are always a hit during spring, and Whistles' Estella shirt dress is an absolute staple. The structured fit is so flattering on the figure, paired with the waist-enhancing belt and the buttoned design that can be worn all the way up or with a few buttons undone. The delicate ruching across the back and cuffs give an added luxe feel, and the dress would look just as elegant with loafers for work as it would with a pair of heels for a girl's night out.
Stradivarius Cotton Stripe Shirt Dress
Sizes: 6-14
Blue striped pieces scream cool girl, and ASOS's cotton shirt dress can be styled in endless ways. Whether you're opting for a pair of red statement Sambas or pairing with sandals and sunglasses for a throw-on beach day look, the tie-waist style will be a staple for the new season.
Mango Linen Shirt Dress
Sizes: 4-26
Colours: Available in green and sand
Made from 100% linen, Mango combines comfort and style with this shirt dress that you'll be wearing on repeat all season. Featuring an evasé cut with a sleeveless design, side slits, and a waist-cinching belt, the timeless style would pair perfectly with espadrilles and a straw handbag during the summer.
M&S Polka Dot Shirred Midi Shirt Dress
Sizes: 8-24
Perfect for the transitional seasons, Marks & Spencer's shirt dress would look just as great with boots and tights as it will with sandals during the warm weather. The shirred bodice creates a flattering silhouette, while the midi skirt adds a floaty feel that's ideal for work and everyday wear. The collared neckline has a button-through fastening, complete with three-quarter-length sleeves and neat cuffs.
New Look Belted Utility Midi Shirt Dress
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Available in black and beige
The beauty of a shirt dress is how easy it is to throw on with everything, and New Look's utility style will give you an instantly put-together look with its contrasting belt and roll-up sleeves. The dress is cut to a midi length and made from a lightweight woven fabric that's ideal for the warm weather. I'd recommend opting for a cropped denim jacket and a pair of black chunky sandals to complete the look.
H&M Tie-Belt Shirt Dress
Sizes: XS-4XL
Colours: Available in khaki, blue floral, and black pattern
H&M's new-in calf-length dress has an oversized cut with a detachable belt that brings the waist in beautifully. The short raglan sleeves give an effortless feel, while the buttoned fastening can create a thigh-slit for added shape. It's available in khaki, blue florals, or black patterns, and I love the dress styled with gold chunky jewellery.
Karen Millen Stripe Belted Shirt Dress
Sizes: 6-16
Karen Millen always comes through with the sophisticated day-to-night pieces, and this belted shirt dress is no exception. Tailored with a classic spread collar, long cuffed sleeves, and a split front, the graphic striped print brings a modern twist that can be worn in so many ways. I'd recommend choosing a pair of black heels for a smart evening look, or opt for a pair of ballet flats and a longline coat for a chic workwear ensemble.
Boden Kate Midi Shirt Dress
Sizes: 4-22
Colours: Available in seven colours
When it comes to daywear dresses for spring, Boden's Kate shirt dress is ticking all of the boxes. The midi style features a fit-and-flare shape, a pointed collar, full-length sleeves, and a matching belt, finished with an eye-catching polka dot print. It looks stunning paired with brown knee-high boots, but the Boden number would also work well styled with white trainers, sandals, and ballet flats.
John Lewis Kitty Denim Shirt Dress
Sizes: 6-18
Denim dresses were everywhere last spring, and the trend doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon. John Lewis' Kitty shirt dress is super versatile with its relaxed fit and structured collar, and it would pair well with just about any footwear.
French Connection Tiered Midi Shirt Dress
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Available in blue and olive
French Connection's blue shirt dress is the epitome of spring with its tiered skirt, romantic puff sleeves, and lightweight midi fit. The self-tie belt brings in the silhouette for an extra feminine touch that would complement a pair of white heels and a structured clutch bag.
River Island Belted Button Midi Shirt Dress
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Available in beige, black, and red
River Island's short-sleeved shirt dress is as stylish as they come. It has a vintage-style silhouette with a V-neck and relaxed short sleeves, finished with a round buckle belt. I love it styled with brown heels for an elegant finish, and it also comes in red and black shades.
Mint Velvet Wrap Midi Shirt Dress
Sizes: 6-18
For an on-trend shirt dress that will make you look instantly put together, try Mint Velvet's sleeveless utility dress. It has a gathered drawstring waist, with a tailored collar and flattering ruching, and it would look so stylish paired with neutral sandals and a raffia bag.