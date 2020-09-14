9 best jewellery advent calendars for a sparkling Christmas 2020

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Diamonds are a girls’ best friend is how the saying goes – but let’s face it, anything with a bit of sparkle is a real gem when it comes to gifts. And that’s why we absolutely LOVE these 2020 jewellery advent calendars, all containing a virtual treasure trove of trinkets to help your Christmas shine.

Some of our highly-anticipated favourites include Christmas countdowns from Missoma to Tiffany & Co – but we also have some new faves in the mix. No matter what your style or price point, we have a fabulous jewellery-filled seasonal treat to suit you, ranging from luxury options to advent calendars under £40, and even lovely options for children.

Some of these jewellery advent calendars are already available, with others expect to be unveiled in the coming weeks – so if you don’t see a favourite quite yet, bookmark this page and check back for updates.

Shop the best jewellery advent calendars of 2020

Tiffany & Co. Jewellery Advent Calendar 2020

The iconic jewellery brand which has a special place in our hearts thanks to Audrey Hepburn and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, has a dream advent calendar with 24 jewel-filled Tiffany Blue boxes that come inside a keepsake replica of the Fifth Avenue NYC Flagship Store. Last year’s collection had a price tag of £104,000. Interested? Contact the Gift Concierge at Tiffany.com.

Tiffany & Company jewellery advent calendar, price upon request, Tiffany

Missoma Jewellery Advent Calendar 2020

A favourite of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Missoma's Christmas countdown is one of the most anticipated jewellery advent calendars of the year. The glittering contents for 2020 have yet to be revealed – we’re expecting the unveiling in the coming weeks. Missoma released their first-ever advent calendar in 2019 and it did not disappoint, containing 12 best-selling pieces worth nearly £695. The price? A relative bargain at £395.

Last year's calendar, above, contained 12 best-selling pieces

Missoma jewellery advent calendar 2020, price TBA, Missoma

Carolina Bucci Forte Beads Jewellery Advent Calendar 2020

The 24-day Carolina Bucci Forte Beads advent calendar, which is available now, is a swoon-worthy collection of 48 hand-carved beads made from semi-precious materials, from jade to amazonite, as well as a special Christmas Eve treat: an 18-carat gold bead. The advent calendar comes with a golden thread and two 18 carat gold aglets so you can string your favourites together in bespoke combinations.

Carolina Bucci Forte Beads advent calendar, £850, Matches

Thomas Sabo Jewellery Advent Calendar 2020

Last year’s Thomas Sabo jewellery calendar combined two of our favourite things: chocolate and shopping. The 24-day treat had Lindt chocolates for every day and also included two Thomas Sabo vouchers so you can treat yourself. This year's unveiling is expected around mid-October.

The Thomas Sabo calendar for 2020 hasn't yet been revealed – but the 2019 version, above, contained vouchers and Lindt chocolate treats

Thomas Sabo advent calendar, price TBA, Thomas Sabo

Best jewellery advent calendars under £40

If you are on a tighter budget or looking for a lower price point, there are also some great jewellery advent calendars that won't break the bank.

The Lisa Angel jewellery advent calendar contains an 18ct rose gold plated bracelet chain, plus 12 matching charms. The best part is that the calendar can be personalised with your own special message, making it the perfect gift.

Lisa Angel Personalised Jewellery Advent Calendar, £37, Not on the High Street

Wowcher has a great deal on Philip Jones’s Swarovski crystal jewellery advent calendar, which features 24 pieces of jewellery – earrings, bracelets and necklaces – at a discounted price. The calendar was £159.99, but you can get it now for just £29.99, more than 80 per cent off the original price.

Philip Jones Swarovski crystal advent calendar, £29.99, Wowcher

The "It's Cold Outside" jewellery advent calendar by Six is an Amazon bestseller. This cute box has 24 doors which open to unveil 16 pairs of earrings, 4 bracelets and 4 chains.

Six Jewellery Advent Calendar, £24.95, Amazon

This countdown calendar is one of the most affordable – and festive – around. It includes 24 doors to open, with Christmas-themed charms, chains and stud earrings behind them so you can mix and match to create your own holiday jewellery designs. It’s just what you need if you're looking for something inexpensive and fun to accessorise your quirky Xmas jumpers.

Joyhoop Advent Calendar, £13.38, Amazon

Best jewellery advent calendars for children

This 24-day jewellery box-style advent calendar contains a gold-tone bracelet and 23 charms, and is suitable for children aged three and up.

Advent Calendar Charm Bracelet, £35, Not on the High Street

