Meghan Markle just wore another reasonably priced jewellery brand - shop now

The Duchess of Sussex has never been one to stray away from an inexpensive price tag, often styling her high-end pieces with reasonably priced jewellery. While her gorgeous Mejuri earrings and chunky gold ring look like they could match the cost of her $1,400 Proenza Schouler gown, her dazzling accessories retail at £98/$98.
Meghan isn't the only one to give the brand a royal seal of approval either. Mejuri has become a popular brand with plenty of A-listers – and the Princess of Wales has her own pair of Mejuri gold earrings in her collection.
HELLO!’s bling Queen and shopping expert, Leanne Bayley, is also a fan: “Mejuri has been on my radar for a while and I just think it’s the ultimate cool girl brand - it’s very popular in the States. Meghan makes these pieces look like they could have cost thousands, and that’s the beauty of quality affordable but well-made jewellery.
“I’m also not surprised by Meghan wearing this jewellery line because the CEO of Mujeri, Noura Sakkijha, is so inspiring. She founded Mejuri because she saw a jewellery industry that was built for men gifting women and not women celebrating themselves. On her website, she writes: ‘The truest expression of Mejuri is mutual uplift: all of us supporting each other, and you, our community, feeling empowered to invest in yourself and, in turn, the community around you.’
“I love that there’s a real mix of affordable pieces and luxury gems on site, and there's always something new. The website is easy to use and the holiday gift shop is so helpful as we all start to panic over what to buy our loved ones.”
Feeling inspired? Shop more affordable jewellery brands
Monica Vinader Jewellery
Monica Vinader Guiding Star Station Chain Necklace
Monica Vinader - a jewellery brand loved by Princess Kate - is a firm favourite in the HELLO! office. This guiding light necklace - which is hugely discounted for Black Friday - is perfect for your best friend who's looking for direction in their life. The everyday chain is adorned with small beads for a textured look and the Guiding Star pendant can be engraved for free as well.
Swarovski Jewellery
Swarovski Angelic Collection Earrings
Swarovski, well, you just can't go wrong with this brand. It's always a runaway success over the holidays and makes for a lovely gift for a partner or a loved one. For Black Friday, the earrings from the Angelic Collection would be a great idea for a present - so sparkly!
Edge of Ember Jewellery
Edge of Ember Medium Gold Hoops
This brand has the royal seal of approval as well - Meghan has worn this jewellery brand on a number of occasions as well. Having launched in 2014, Edge of Ember is now an all-female operation that aims to help customers make empowered choices about fashion and a positive impact in the world. The brand works with artisan groups and small-scale factories in Asia that are run in an ethical manner.
Abbott Lyon Jewellery
Abbott Lyon Tennis Necklace
Meet The Founders
Founders Jezz & Asha work with an incredible team of highly passionate designers & creators, and have enlisted the likes of Stacey Solomon, Gemma Owen and Olivia Atwood to create collections.
The majority female team is based in Bath designing personalised jewellery and accessories. Make the most of the Black Friday sale with 40% off using the code BLACK40.
Thomas Sabo Jewellery
Thomas Sabo Pearl Stud Earrings
Thomas Sabo is a great destination for reasonable jewellery, wherther you're looking for gifting ideas or purchases for yourself. Pearls are a cute idea and if you don't currently have any in your jewellery box, these delicately shimmering pearl ear studs are 0.7 cm in size and consist of cultured freshwater pearls and a push-fit fastening of 925 Sterling silver. And in case you need more convincing, the pearl is a symbol of love.
Amelia Scott
Amelia Scott Esme Stud Earrings
Meet The Founder
You might think that the founder is called Amelia Scott, but that's not the case. It's actually London-based jewellery designer Jane Hebden.
Previously Head of Creative at a well-known watch and jewellery brand, with the pieces she designed stocked in the likes of Selfridges and Harvey Nichols, Jane was awarded Retail Jewellers 30 Under 30 Rising Star Award in 2020, and several Watch Pro Awards for pieces she designed over the years. Uninspired by the minimalist brands on the market, Jane has now decided to use her 10 years of industry experience to start designing pieces that reflect her own personal style and the fun she loves to have with accessories and colour.
Lockdown initiated the shift in her career, telling us: “I started to find my most ‘colourful self’ during and after lockdown - wearing colour really does improve my mood and I wanted to share the joy of colours with others, which was my main motivation to start the brand."
The brand is set to become a go-to for wearable, unexpected palettes and sophisticated sparkle.
Our choice? These Esme studs - so elegant! And the best bit? Amelia Scott is packaged in a beautiful branded velvet gift box. Get 15% off using the code THANKYOU15.
Astley Clarke Jewellery
Astley Clarke Gold Pearl Anklet
Astley Clarke is a luxury British brand celebrating design and craftsmanship. The brand only works with noble metals, semi-precious and precious gemstones, and natural diamonds, which are responsibly sourced and adhere to the Kimberley Process. Astley Clarke also supports Theirworld, a charity that champions women’s and children’s causes in the developing world.
Ernest Jones Jewellery
Ernest Jones Sterling Silver Diamond Heart Necklace
The code JEWEL30 will give buyers at least 30% off a selection of jewellery, and while we love this heart shaped necklace, there are even diamond engagement rings on offer - perfect for anyone planning a Christmas proposal.
Mejuri Jewellery
Mejuri Heart Station Bracelet
Meet The Founder
The CEO of Mujui, Noura Sakkijha, said: "I founded Mejuri because I saw a jewellery industry that was built for men gifting women and not women celebrating themselves. To me, the truest expression of Mejuri is mutual uplift: all of us supporting each other, and you, our community, feeling empowered to invest in yourself and, in turn, the community around you.”
You'll find a lovely mix of affordable and luxury pieces on site, and there's a new drop each week. We dare you not to find something that you truly love.
Frida & Florence
Frida & Florence Waltz Of Hearts Gold Necklace
The 19K gold vermeil Waltz of Hearts necklace features five small hearts hanging from an adjustable chain. In the centre you'll find a zirconia heart - a sparkly little reminder of your eternal love.
Pandora Jewellery
Pandora Celestial Ring
It's no secret that young girls love Pandora - you just need to walk past a shop on a busy Saturday afternoon to see that! It might be known for cute charms and easy-to-buy gifts, but there are some seriously chic cool-girl jewellery styles on site.
Heavenly London Jewellery
Heavenly London The Gold Norma Bracelet
Meet The Founder
Heavenly London (formerly known as Heavenyl Necklaces) is the brainchild of Belinda Scott, who started the online business from the kitchen table in 1998.
The company is run day-to-day by her daughter Madeleine, who also has inherited the same love of jewellery, leaving Belinda to focus on the ever-changing designs and new collections.
You'll have seen Heavenly London on Instagram after bonafide Instagram star Flavia Stuttgen launched her 'Bisou Bisou!' collaboration with the brand.
Soru Jewellery
Soru Angelica Gold Hoop Earrings
Meet The Founders
Founded in 2013 by two half English-Sicilian sisters Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle in Solihull. The pair absolutely loved jewellery, and their summer trips to Sicily to see family inspired them to create stand out pieces of jewellery at attainable prices.
You will have heard of Soru Jewellery - or you'll have spotted it on Instagram before, that's for sure! Each piece is ethically handmade using gold plated sterling silver and semi-precious gemstones. Oh, and the brand has one major royal fan - and that's the Duchess of Cambridge who has been spotted wearing Soru Jewellery on more than one occasion. Opening up one of these gifts will bring a smile to anyone's face.
Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery
Carrie Elizabeth x Zoe Sugg Intentions Lucky Pearl & Chain Bracelet
Meet The Founder
Essex-born Carrie took the leap of faith to give up her day job as a jewellery buyer and create her own jewellery brand. Very early into her career she found herself in Kate Moss’s home talking her through her collection - and the pinch-me moment catapulted her to fame.
Born 17 years ago by founder and CEO Scott Thompson, he had the idea of wanting to be inclusive rather than exclusive and now he and his wife Heidi continue their passion for creating beautiful - and affordable - diamonds.
Add a touch of edge to your ear game with the elegant Kadin Ear Cuff. Featuring a marquise stone and a polished yellow gold bar accented with a dainty row of microsettings.
Missoma
Missoma Floating Charm Choker
Meet The Founder
The founder, Marisa Hordern, is all about championing women and she’s a strong believer that jewellery is all about decorating life and bringing small moments of happiness to your day.
Just ask Meghan Markle! Missoma is an excellent choice for young adults and it’s virtually impossible to not choose a great piece. Whether you’re looking for silver, gold, or personalised, this brand has all the crowd-pleasers for the best treat.
Recently the brand has expanded to fine jewellery, so as well as finding personalised, chic pieces, you can also invest in forever jewellery, as well.
Laura Gravestock RSxLG Open Hearts Chunky Hoop Earrings
Meet The Founder
Luxury British jewellery brand Laura Gravestock Jewellery was founded in 2009 by designer and owner, Laura Gravestock.
Loved by celebrities and influencers alike, Laura's jewellery is covetable with a playful twist. Recently Laura collaborated with style maven Rachel Stevens and it's a smash hit with fans.
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu Navette Bracelet
Give them a piece of jewellery that they'll treasure - without having to break the bank. Astrid and Miyu is all about stacking necklaces for a glam look - so start them off on their journey with our top picks of gorgeous base necklaces. They also have some stunning earring options, from stylish hoops to ear cuffs. Enjoy!
Maudella
Maudella Cordelia Earrings
Maudella is a new jewellery brand on our radar and we're impressed with the mix of contemporary everyday styles on site, as well as some timeless classics. A lot of the pieces come in both 18ct gold or white gold plating and starts from £35 to £130. The brand spent a huge amount of time and investment developing their packaging, making sure all the boxes are 100% recyclable. Typically, jewellery brands use velvet, foam or plastic inserts to hold their pieces in place inside the box, and they've tried to avoid that. The inserts are made from recyclable paper wrapped card, and working with new factories who use FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified paper and soy ink for packaging production. Maudella is one to watch!
Rosie Fortescue Jewellery
Rosie Fortescue Jewellery Freshwater Pearl & Neon Thread Bracelet
Meet The Founder
Rosie needs no introduction. The Made in Chelsea star started her London-based Demi-fine jewellery brand back in 2015 and since then it has gone from strength to strength.
If you’re looking for a colourful gift, this is definitely it. Rosie’s latest collection features colourful tennis bracelets which make the most perfect gift to the magpie in your life.
Coeur De Lion has been delighting jewellery lovers all over the world for almost 35 years. The jewellery is produced by hand in Germany. Instead of always using new resources, Coeur De Lion wants to help you look after your jewellery properly and, if necessary, repair it. That is part of its sustainability pledge.
Aurum + Grey Jewellery
Aurum + Grey Handwritten Necklace
Meet The Founder
Jewellery brand AURUM + GREY was born in 2015 by Talya Paskin, who was inspired to create her own jewellery line when she struggled to find special gifts for her bridesmaids when planning her wedding.
Rachel Jackson x Dawn O'Porter Rainbow Pave Boogie Necklace
Dawn O'Porter's collection with jewellery brand Rachel Jackson is so on brand - and perfect for anyone who loves sparkle and having fun. This luxe, rainbow pave BOOGIE necklace is the perfect 'ooh where did you get that from?' necklace.