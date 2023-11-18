Meghan Markle just wore another reasonably priced jewellery brand - shop now

Meghan Markle looked the epitome of elegance in a draped one-shoulder caramel dress as she attended the Variety Power of Women Gala on Thursday – and we couldn't help but notice her affordable jewellery.

The Duchess of Sussex has never been one to stray away from an inexpensive price tag, often styling her high-end pieces with reasonably priced jewellery. While her gorgeous Mejuri earrings and chunky gold ring look like they could match the cost of her $1,400 Proenza Schouler gown, her dazzling accessories retail at £98/$98.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex nailed the quiet luxury trend with her drape dress

Meghan styled her designer dress with a pair of Aquazzura leather heels and a Proenza Schouler clutch bag, completing the timeless look with her Mejuri Chunky Huggie Hoops and statement Charlotte Bold Ring.

Meghan isn't the only one to give the brand a royal seal of approval either. Mejuri has become a popular brand with plenty of A-listers – and the Princess of Wales has her own pair of Mejuri gold earrings in her collection.

Meghan's go-to affordable jewellery

Meghan has been spotted in a range of reasonably priced jewellery pieces over the years, and Monica Vinader seems to be a firm favourite for the former Suits star, who has worn the brand's Linear Friendship Bracelet to several royal engagements.

Missoma is also known to be one of Meghan's favourite jewellery brands, with countless pieces in her collection including the Mantra Open Heart Signet Ring and the Name Bar Necklace.

Shop Meghan's Mejuri jewellery

HELLO!’s bling Queen and shopping expert, Leanne Bayley, is also a fan: “Mejuri has been on my radar for a while and I just think it’s the ultimate cool girl brand - it’s very popular in the States. Meghan makes these pieces look like they could have cost thousands, and that’s the beauty of quality affordable but well-made jewellery.

“I’m also not surprised by Meghan wearing this jewellery line because the CEO of Mujeri, Noura Sakkijha, is so inspiring. She founded Mejuri because she saw a jewellery industry that was built for men gifting women and not women celebrating themselves. On her website, she writes: ‘The truest expression of Mejuri is mutual uplift: all of us supporting each other, and you, our community, feeling empowered to invest in yourself and, in turn, the community around you.’

“I love that there’s a real mix of affordable pieces and luxury gems on site, and there's always something new. The website is easy to use and the holiday gift shop is so helpful as we all start to panic over what to buy our loved ones.”

Feeling inspired? Shop more affordable jewellery brands