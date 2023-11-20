Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Adult sex toy advent calendars for 2023: From Lovehoney to Ann Summers

7 sexual wellness advent calendars for a very happy holiday

This was the adult advent calendar trend we just didn’t predict

Katherine Robinson
Sexual wellness advent calendars are one new trend we didn't predict. The adult advent calendars are a major thing for 2023! Retailers catering for shoppers who want something a little more exciting than chocolate for the countdown to Christmas include Ann Summers, EasyToys, Lovehoney and even Amazon. They’ve been flying off the virtual shelves and we’ve rounded up the best. Take a peek below.

The best Black Friday deals on sexual wellness advent calendars

  1. Lovehoney X Womanizer Sexual Wellness Advent Calendar - save 68%
  2. Ann Summers 12 Nights of Exhilaration Advent Calendar - save 10%
  3. EasyToys The Naughty and Nice Advent Calendar - save 15%

The best sexual wellness advent calendars at a glance

How we chose the best sexual wellness advent calendars

  • Reviews: While we haven’t personally tested these sexual wellness advent calendars, we scoured the web to find buys that consistently received positive reviews from verified shoppers. The calendars in this feature have been rated highly for quality and being good value for money.
  • Price: We've included sexual wellness calendars with a competitive price point, and where possible, ones that were on sale.
  • Variety: Some shoppers may have wanted calendars for couples, others for him and her alone. We tried to include something for everyone. 

  • Ann Summers Advent Calendar

    Ann Summers 2023 ADvent Calendar

    Ann Summers 12 Nights of Exhilaration Advent Calendar

    For: Couples, Him, Her

    Doors to open: 12

    Iconic British sexual wellness and lingerie brand Ann Summers releases a full lineup of spicy advent calendars every year. The 12 Nights of Exhilaration calendar contains 12 seductive treats for you to enjoy with your partner. It currently retails at £180 and is worth £325.

  • Lovehoney Advent Calendar

    Lovehoney Womanizer calendar

    Lovehoney X Womanizer Sexual Wellness Advent Calendar

    For: Couples, Him, Her

    Doors to open: 24

    LoveHoney leads the way when it comes to sexual wellness advent calendars - their in-house product team has designed and curated this calendar based on over 20 years of experience in helping people boost their sexual happiness. The brand is hailed by bloggers as a great option for beginners to the sexual wellness advent calendar world, and this one features 24 doors of spicy treats in the run-up to Christmas. 

    In this advent calendar, you get £425.99 worth of products for £135, including the newest version of the brand's popular Womanizer toy. It comes in discrete packaging, which is an important factor for some shoppers.

  • Lovehoney Advent Calendar

    lovehoney for her 2022

    Lovehoney Rose Sexual Wellness Advent Calendar

    For: Her, Couples

    Doors to open: 24

    Lovehoney’s Rose sexual wellness calendar features 12 days of tantalising treats for her - to enjoy alone or with a partner. It contains £207.99 worth of products for £90 - including the brand’s popular Lovehoney Rose product. As with all the Lovehoney products, it comes in discrete packaging, and you get free delivery for overs over £50.

  • Sinful Advent Calendar

    sinful original calendar

    Sinful Original Advent Calendar

    For: Couples, Him, Her

    Doors to open: 24

    Sinful promises to make December 24 times more playful with their erotic advent calendar - it contains 24 bestseller products for men, women and couples worth £300 - which you can snap up for £89. It also comes with a guidebook so you can get the most out of the products included.

  • Sinful Advent Calendar

    sinful premium

    Sinful Premium Advent Calendar

    For: Couples, Him, Her

    Doors to open: 24

    Alternatively, if you have a little more to spend (or you tried the original version last year), you can invest in the premium version. Also featuring 24 treats for the run-up to Christmas, it's worth £520 and yours for just £139.

  • EIS Advent Calendar

    eis sexual wellness advent

    EIS Deluxe Erotic Advent Calendar

    For: Couples, Him, Her

    Doors to open: 24

    Now you can even shop sexual wellness calendars at Amazon! The EID deluxe erotic calendar contains 24 spicy gifts for him and her - including the sought-after Satisfyer! It's worth over £580, but it's yours for £66, so it's great value for money.

  • EasyToys Advent Calendar

    Easytoys Naughty and Nice sex toy calendar

    EasyToys The Naughty and Nice Advent Calendar

    For: Couples, Him, Her

    Doors to open: 24

    With 24 gifts to unwrap, the luxuriously designed EasyToys advent calendar is both naughty and nice (the clue is in the name). It's fully stocked with toys and cosmetics to turn up the heat in the bedroom, whether you're with a partner or alone. The 2023 hot pink and silver edition is themed around the five senses.

