7 sexual wellness advent calendars for a very happy holiday

Sexual wellness advent calendars are one new trend we didn't predict. The adult advent calendars are a major thing for 2023! Retailers catering for shoppers who want something a little more exciting than chocolate for the countdown to Christmas include Ann Summers, EasyToys, Lovehoney and even Amazon. They’ve been flying off the virtual shelves and we’ve rounded up the best. Take a peek below.
The best Black Friday deals on sexual wellness advent calendars
- Lovehoney X Womanizer Sexual Wellness Advent Calendar - save 68%
- Ann Summers 12 Nights of Exhilaration Advent Calendar - save 10%
- EasyToys The Naughty and Nice Advent Calendar - save 15%
How we chose the best sexual wellness advent calendars
- Reviews: While we haven’t personally tested these sexual wellness advent calendars, we scoured the web to find buys that consistently received positive reviews from verified shoppers. The calendars in this feature have been rated highly for quality and being good value for money.
- Price: We've included sexual wellness calendars with a competitive price point, and where possible, ones that were on sale.
- Variety: Some shoppers may have wanted calendars for couples, others for him and her alone. We tried to include something for everyone.