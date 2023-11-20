7 sexual wellness advent calendars for a very happy holiday

Lovehoney X Womanizer Sexual Wellness Advent Calendar

LoveHoney leads the way when it comes to sexual wellness advent calendars - their in-house product team has designed and curated this calendar based on over 20 years of experience in helping people boost their sexual happiness. The brand is hailed by bloggers as a great option for beginners to the sexual wellness advent calendar world, and this one features 24 doors of spicy treats in the run-up to Christmas.

In this advent calendar, you get £425.99 worth of products for £135, including the newest version of the brand's popular Womanizer toy. It comes in discrete packaging, which is an important factor for some shoppers.

