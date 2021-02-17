14 gifts you need on your birthday wishlist this February

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Have you got a birthday coming up this month? It's certainly a weird time in all our lives right now, and when people ask: "What do you want for your birthday?", many of us are lost for ideas.

But pandemic or not, your birthday deserves to be celebrated! So we've rounded up some of our favourite buys of the moment that we reckon deserve pride of place on your gift wishlist. Scroll for inspiration...

The best present ideas for a February birthday

Edge of Ember birthstone necklace, £105, Selfridges

February's birthstone is amethyst, and we love Edge of Ember's beautiful gold-plated necklace with a triangle stone pendant. You'll be in good company, too, since the Duchess of Sussex also loves the brand.

Instant photo printer, £39.99, Firebox

If you're snap-happy, you'll love this instant photo printer which gives the look of polaroids without the fuss.

Philodendron Imperial Green plant, £20, Bloombox

Are you a budding plant parent? Bloombox delivers a number of gorgeous leafy species, and you can even pick a chic plant pot to match your home.

Sourdough starter kit, £8.99, The Melrose Kitchen @ Etsy

Jump aboard the baking trend and get that loaf in the oven! A sourdough starter kit makes things easy-peasy.

Sweater set, £108, Free People

We're all about loungewear at the moment, and this knitted set from Free People is ticking all the boxes.

Shearling slippers, £26, John Lewis

Your feet will be truly treated in these snuggly sliders, which we reckon you could even get away with outside the house come spring.

Diorific lipstick, £24, Dior Beauty

Beauty lovers will swoon over the limited-edition Diorific lipsticks, which are embossed with sparkly stars. Almost too beautiful to use. Almost...

Jo Loves candle, £55, Space NK

This Jo Loves fig trees candle has the most enveloping scent. Cosy!

Personalised year sweatshirt, £34.50, Not On The Highstreet

We love these fun Varsity-style year sweatshirts, whatever your decade.

Knitting kits, from £18, Wool and the Gang

Fancy a new hobby? Wool and the Gang's knitting kits you can make everything from chunky jumpers to blankets and scarves.

Tie dye kit, £11.99, Firebox

Alternatively, you could turn all your old tees and sweatshirts into on-trend tie-dye creations.

One Line A Day journal, £14.99, Oliver Bonas

Each page features space to jot down an idea or daily highlight on the same date over five years, allowing journalers to look back on years past as they capture the present. Lovely, eh?

Yves Saint Laurent: Catwalk, £32.49, Amazon

The ultimate coffee table book, this pretty pink tome explores the work of Yves Saint Laurent in the most luxurious way.

Nuface Facial Toner, £150, CurrentBody

If you've got your eye on a pricey skincare buy, now's the time to drop your hints! The NuFace toner uses low-level micro currents to lift the face, and shoppers are raving about it.

