The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise new video appearance on Wednesday, appearing via Zoom to chat with a client of her patron charity Smart Works. And though she was only shot from the waist up, Meghan's fashion fans were keen to find out her outfit details, as ever! The royal looked beautiful in her burgundy Joseph jumper, accessorising with two pretty gold necklaces - and one has a very powerful meaning behind it.

WATCH: Meghan's Smart Works Zoom call

The Edge Of Ember 'Visionary Charm Necklace' features an ancient evil eye symbol, which is a symbol of good fortune. The motif, which is set with a beautiful blue topaz stone, is said to "protect its wearer from negative vibes", according to the brand's website. And since Meghan was chatting with a young woman who was preparing for a job interview, it was a perfect choice!

Visionary Charm Necklace, £135, Edge of Ember

Unsurprisingly, the necklace has sold out since the Duchess' latest appearance, but is still available to pre-order from the brand. Meghan has a number of pieces from artisan label Edge of Ember, including another lucky charm pendant featuring a four-leaf clover. She also owns the gold Wave earrings and wore them during her visit to London's National Theatre during her last trip to the UK in March.

Meghan wears Kismet Charm Necklace, £125, Edge of Ember

We wouldn't be surprised if Meghan loves the brand's beautiful fine stacking rings, too, since they are very similar to the styles she loves to wear - other than her beautiful engagement and wedding rings, of course.

Meghan wears Wave Earrings, £65, Edge of Ember

Speaking of her special chat with Smart Works, the Duchess said: "It's been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."

