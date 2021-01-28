20 best music gifts for the budding musician in your life

There's no denying that the pandemic has drastically changed the world this past year, and many of us have turned to a new hobby or passion to make the most of our newfound extra time during lockdown.

If you know someone who has developed their love of music, why not keep the inspiration alive with a gift that can help develop their talent or elevate their listening experience. Whether it’s a shiny new instrument that’ll carry them to stardom in the post-COVID world, or something for the home connoisseur, give the gift of music in 2021!

Fender American Professional II Telecaster

Fender Telecaster, £1,495.28, Amazon

One of the most popular hobbies taken to in the last year has been picking up an instrument. Guitar brand Fender notes that almost one million people signed up to its mobile and tablet application Fender Play last year, taking to the resource to master the ways of guitar, bass or ukulele from home.

When it comes to the instrument these days, it can be truly overwhelming to consider all the different brands and options available. Trust us when we say the Fender American Professional II Telecaster ticks all of the boxes – timeless style, flawless playability and the adaptive range to tackle any genre with ease. This is a workhorse that will see you through for life – you’ll never need another guitar again! Available in multiple colours.

Devialet Gemini Wireless Earbuds

Devialet Gemini Wireless Earbuds, £280, MR PORTER

Earbuds are all the rage for on-the-go audio consumption these days. Devialet’s Gemini set proudly boasts top-of-the-range clarity and market-leading Active Noise Cancelling, elevating the on-the-go listening experience beyond the likes of the brand’s contemporaries.

Sonos Beam

Sonos Beam, £399, John Lewis

Like us, TV and film have probably become a regular part of your daily routine at home. Why not take the sound experience beyond the screen with Sonos? Its latest Beam soundbar brings cinema-quality audio to your living room, perfect for immersing yourself in your latest binge-worthy show or the newest next-gen video game. It also supports over 80 streaming services and comes with Amazon Alexa as standard.

Senstroke Connected Drum Sensors

Senstroke Connected Drum Sensors, £148.46, Amazon

Okay, this one is really cool. Always liked the idea of picking up drumming but worried about the expense or the noise? Introducing the answer to both problems – Senstroke! Think Guitar Hero but for drums – the Bluetooth drum sticks turn your immediate environment into a drum kit. Use cushions as a snare drum, nearby books as a tom and your own two feet to control the bass and hi-hat. Perfect for the non-committal or the curious beginner, players can download the accompanying app and make the most of over 50 interactive lessons.

Yamaha FG Series Acoustic Guitars

Yamaha FG Series Acoustic Guitar, £132.04, Amazon

While many of us have been turning our amplifiers up this year, there are many others that have taken to the softer side with an acoustic guitar. Yamaha’s FG Series caters to the newbie and rising star alike, offering rich tone and smooth playability at many price points. What’s more, they’re available in a spread of classic and spellbinding colours – from natural finishes through to black, sunburst and sunset blue. There really is something for everyone here.

Music Production Session at Blue Room Studios, London

Blue Room Studios Production Lessons, £120, Red Letter Days

Maybe all this time at home has got your loved one’s creative mind ticking and opened up their songwriting capabilities. Blue Room Studios in Hackney, London offers 2.5 hour-long Music Production Sessions year-round, teaching the ins and outs of how to polish and perfect your latest hit. Perfect for solo acts and bands alike, this is an amazing opportunity to discover and master your sound and vision.

Shure MV88+

Shure MV88+, £181.91, Amazon

Budding on-the-go content creator? Take your audio to the next level with the Shure MV88+, a handy microphone kit promising quality audio for on-the-fly recording. Whether you’re a budding YouTuber in need of adding a touch of professionalism your latest vlog or a singer looking to produce quality demos, this microphone is adaptable to every situation you’ll need at a competitive price point.

Mahalo Ukelele

Mahalo Ukelele, £33.15, Amazon

We’re all dreaming of a life in the sun right now, and the Mahalo Ukelele can absolutely transport us there. When has a ukulele ever been a bad gift choice? Strum away…

Academy of Music Electric Keyboard

Academy of Music keyboard, £22,36, Amazon

Is your little one a blossoming virtuoso? Get them started on the right track with this beginner’s electric keyboard. This instrument is designed with little hands in mind, so what better way to get them moving down the path than with this. With 100 different sounds and rhythms, kids will be able to perfect and even record their creations for future use.

Stylus Vinyl

Stylus Vinyl, subscription costs from £35 a month, Stylus

While streaming services have taken the music industry by storm over the last decade, why not try something in the analogue realm with this subscription service. Stylus Vinyl offers two monthly subscriptions for the music aficionado – from £40 a month, Stylus Choice subscribers will be sent two 12” albums on vinyl, hand-selected by the team. Regular newsletters and access to an online magazine each month will keep the conversation going. Meanwhile, if you like to take your music with a glass of something special, opt for the Stylus Experience. This features all the base perks with the addition of a monthly bottle of wine, selected by the team’s in-house WSET-trained experts. All this and more!

Xihaoer 2-Piece Rack

Xihaoeur 2-piece rack, £14.99, Amazon

Got a vinyl fan at home? This two-piece rack from Xihaoer is perfect for storing away their 12” and 7” records. You can also use it for magazines and books, so curate away!

Windsor Music Stand

Windsor Music Stand, £9.99, Amazon

You probably remember these from school, but there’s reason they’re left to the hands of kids! Durable and reliable, this’ll make reading sheet music from home so much easier. It also comes with a handy carry case for future concerts.

Fansjoy Piano Stickers

Fansjoy Piano Stickers, £8.99, Amazon

Is someone at home learning piano for the first time? These handy stickers are perfect for getting to grips with what each note is and will go a long way when learning how to build chords.

Komonee Vinyl Record Set

Komonee Vinyl Record Coasters, £5.99, Amazon

What’s not to love about these – retro looks and everyday practicality! Perfect for new homemakers or if you’re just looking to add a bit of fun to your living room.

Crosley Dansette Bermuda Vinyl Record Player

Crosley Dansette Bermuda Vinyl Record Player, £250, Urban Outfitters

This incredible cute all-in-one record player looks and plays the part! It features a matching 60s-inspired stand, adding a nice vintage touch to your bedroom or living room. If you don’t have any records of your own just yet, there’s also an onboard AUX input so you can plug in your phone and stream from your favourite streaming service.

Taylor Swift - Folklore LP

Taylor Swift Folklore LP, £30, Urban Outfitters

… And if you haven’t yet begun collecting records, start with Tay Tay! Grab her surprise album on this gorgeous gold coloured vinyl.

Amycute Ticket Stub Organiser

Ticket stub organiser, from £19.99, Amazon

Whilst concerts are out of the picture for the time being, keep all your memories in one place with this lovely organiser.

Adele by Sean Smith

Adele Paperback, £7.99, Amazon

Follow the Rolling in the Deep star’s incredible journey in this 320-page book. Featuring interviews with those who know her the most, journey along her rise to stardom and get the scoop on who her classic tracks are about.

Kikkerland iPhone Charge & Listen Split Cable

Phone cable, £7, Urban Outfitters

Remember when you could charge your iPhone and listen to earphones at the same time?! Bring back the convenience with this super handy split tool from Kikkerland.

MusiCozy Bluetooth Headband

Sleep headphones, £21.99, Amazon

Let’s face it, we’ve all been there laying in bed at night, tossing and turning. MusiCozy’s Bluetooth Headband is just the ticket for putting on your favourite music or sounds to fall asleep to without the need of wearing bulky headphones or uncomfortable earphones prone to falling out. These are perfect for travelling and for sport too!

