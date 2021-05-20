12 Breton tops to channel Parisian chic this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When pulling together a capsule wardrobe there are a few things you definitely want to include: a denim jacket, a white summer dress and the perfect pair of jeans, to name just a few. One item you also don't want to miss is a Breton top. They're versatile, flattering and never go out of style.

First worn by the French navy and loved by the likes of Brigitte Bardot, they're now synonymous with effortlessly cool Parisian style. They're also a favourite of Kate Middleton who has been seen wearing them out with tailored culottes and skinny jeans, and Meghan Markle who paired hers with black skinnies and suede Stuart Weitzman boots.

RELATED: The best gingham print dresses for spring 2021

MORE: H&M’s new slip-on sandals are a modern take on the £500 Hermès slides

Shop the look for yourself with our pick of the best striped Breton tops available to buy online now.

Short Sleeve Breton, £25, Boden

Boden's highly-recommended Breton top comes in a huge range of colours, from timeless navy and ivory to vibrant green and pink.

Breton Striped Long-sleeved Top in Midnight Blue, £190, Victoria Beckham

Trust VB to nail a modern take on the classic Breton. This lightweight long-sleeved top in navy blue is adorned with the brand's logo in red.

Sailor Top, £29.95, Sea Salt

Sea Salt knows how to do nautical, and this simple Breton top is a wardrobe staple for all seasons.

Iconic Breton Top, £79, Petite Bateau

Made from thick cotton jersey, French brand Petit Bateau's Breton top is the perfect transitional piece.

Kin Elliptical Hem Breton Stripe Top, £45, John Lewis

Slightly oversized with a boat neckline and raglan sleeves, this Breton was made for easy styling.

Esprit Organic Cotton T-Shirt in Breton Stripe, £19, La Redoute

We love the subtle red detail on this casual crew-neck Breton by Esprit.

Cotton T-Shirt, £3.99, H&M

H&M might have created the perfect everyday striped top with this relaxed style. It hangs just right and looks far more expensive than its £3.99 price tag.

Pouf Sleeve Knit Breton Top, £125, ME+EM

For an ultra-feminine take on the classic Breton, go for this puff sleeve fine-knit top by Kate Middleton favourite Em + Me.

Cotton Striped Fitted Top, £8.50, Marks & Spencer

With its slim fit cut and three quarter length sleeves, this M&S Breton top is great for layering.

Striped Boatneck T-shirt, £44, J.Crew

We can always count on J.Crew for classic, high-quality styles and this Breton is no different.

Chinti and Parker Breton Jumper, £195, Farfetch

Made from a super fine cashmere blend and with a red heart detail, Chinti and Parker's Breton jumper is what we want to be wearing on cooler summer evenings.

Cotton Stripe Boyfriend Tee, £40, Jigsaw

With dropped shoulders and a slouchy fit, this boyfriend-style Breton top is the ultimate throw on and go.

MORE: Picnic-ready outfits: From M&S dresses to ASOS jumpsuits

SHOP: Chunky dad sandals we love for spring

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.