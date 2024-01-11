Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 best straight leg jeans 2024: From Kate Middleton's favourite jeans to M&S and Zara
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

The best straight-leg jeans to shop now - including Princess Kate's favourite off-duty pair

Straight-leg jeans are a classic choice, just ask Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton straight leg jeans
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
If you’re a millennial, you probably spent over a decade squeezing into skinny jeans, but the style these days? Wide-leg, flared or even ultra baggy denim. We’re all about wearing whatever we want, but consider a sweet spot between the two - straight-leg jeans.

A slimmer fit than mom jeans but not as spray-on as skinnies, a good pair will be comfortable, flattering and go with everything in your wardrobe. As with all denim, finding that perfect pair can be a mission to say the least, so we’ve searched online for the best straight-leg jeans, from high-waisted to low-rise, cropped to full-length, and some at seriously low price points.

The best straight-leg jeans at a glance

Celebrities and royals wearing straight-leg jeans

Kate Middleton straight leg jeans
Kate Middleton goes for high-low fashion with her & Other Stories jeans and Chloé blazer

Princess Kate rarely wears jeans, but she sent the & Other Stories website into a spin when she stepped out in their Slim Cut pair. She since been pictured in the high street straight-leg style multiple times, styling them with everything from Chloé blazers to cosy knits.

Katie Holmes straight leg jeans
We're still obsessed with this Katie Holmes summer ensemble

Katie Holmes' now iconic Khaite cardigan-bralet two-piece was styled with a pair of perfectly fitting straight-leg jeans. We love them accessorised with some heeled mules for a look that works through all of the transitioning seasons. 

Hailey Bieber is a big fan of Levi's jeans
Hailey Bieber is a big fan of Levi's jeans

Hailey Bieber demonstrates how to effortlessly dress down a pair of straight-leg jeans, pairing her Levi's with an oversized bomber, white tee and adidas Samba trainers.

How we chose the best straight-leg jeans

  • Brands: Some brands just do really good denim and bestsellers are often so for good reason. We've included a range of the most popular high street and more premium labels, many of which we've tried ourselves, so we know they're comfortable and stand the test of time.
  • Variety: We've chosen a mix of slimmer and looser leg straight-cut jeans with cropped and longer lengths - there's something to suit all body shapes and style preferences.
  • Inclusivity: We've found options with sizes ranging from a UK 4 to a UK 30.

  • & Other Stories Straight-Leg Jeans

    & Other Stories slim-cut jeans

    & Other Stories Slim Cut Jeans

    Sizes available: W24-30, L30-32

    Colours available: Black, White, Grey, Dark Grey, Deep Blue, Dark Blue, Bright Blue, Light Blue, Charcoal

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    & Other Stories' bestselling straight-leg jeans are a favourite of Princess Kate. Formerly the 'Favourite Cut jeans', they're available in nine different washes and waist sizes 24-32. Made from stretchy denim, they have a high waist for ultimate comfort.

  • M&S Straight-Leg Jeans

    M&S Sienna jeans

    Marks & Spencer Sienna Straight Leg Jeans

    Sizes available: UK 6-24, Extra Short-Extra Long

    Colours available: Black, White, Grey, Dark Indigo, Indigo Mix, Dark Blue

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    At just £25, it's no wonder Marks & Spencer’s affordable Sienna jeans are so popular. They feature a high-waisted straight-leg cut with super stretch fabric and a soft feel. Choose from eight faded washes, sizes 6-22 and extra short to extra long lengths.

  • Zara Straight-Leg Jeans

    Zara straight-leg jeans

    Zara Straight-Fit High-Waist Jeans

    Sizes available: UK 4-18

    Colours available: Black, Light Blue, Mid Blue

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: £1.95 within 30 days

    Zara's straight-leg jeans are so popular thanks to their classic high-waist full-length cut and low price point. Made from rigid, slightly faded denim, they could pass for a much more expensive pair.

  • Levi's Straight-Leg Jeans

    Levi's 501

    Levi's 501 Straight Leg Jeans

    Sizes available: W24-34, L30-32

    Colours available: Blue

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Loved by the likes of Hailey Beiber, Levi's 501s have been hailed as the perfect straight-leg jeans. Cut with a high-rise waist and made from the brand's signature sturdy denim, they have an authentic '90s vibe.

  • H&M Straight-Leg Jeans

    H&M straight-leg jeans

    H&M Straight Regular Jeans

    Sizes available: UK 4-30

    Colours available: White, Black, Dark Grey, Light Grey, Light Blue

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Made from sturdy denim, these H&M jeans get five-star reviews for their high quality and flattering fit. Vintage-look with a high waist and long length designed for stacking, they come in an inclusive size range of UK 4-30.

  • Mango Straight-Leg Jeans

    Mango straight leg jeans

    Mango Straight Jeans With Forward Seams

    Sizes available: UK 4-18

    Colours available: Medium Blue, Dark Vintage Blue, Black

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Looking for a pair with a mid-rise cut? We love this pair from Mango, which is made from a recycled cotton-blend fabric and has stylish forward seams. They come in three different washes, in UK sizes 4-18.

  • Agolde Straight-Leg Jeans

    Agolde straight jeans

    Agolde 90s Crop Straight Leg Jeans

    Sizes available: 23-32

    Colours available: Blue, Dark Denim, Black

    Shipping: £7 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £300

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Looking to invest a little more? Agolde’s 90s-inspired straight-leg jeans are a popular choice thanks to their organic cotton rigid denim which softens with wear. They have a versatile full-length cut and are slightly faded for a vintage feel.

  • Reformation Straight-Leg Jeans

    Reformation straight jeans

    Reformation Cynthia Straight Leg Jeans

    Sizes available: W23-34

    Colours available: Colarado, Kenai, Lanier, Vana, Galway, Lanier

    Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100

    Returns: £6 within 30 days

    Reformation’s Cynthia jeans are not only sustainably made, they have a flattering straight cut that’s fitted at the hips and waist and looser on the legs. They’re made from classic rigid denim.

  • Arket Straight-Leg Jeans

    Arket rose jeans

    Arket Rose Cropped Straight Stretch Jeans

    Sizes available: W25-33

    Colours available: Greyish-Black, Blue, Washed Blue

    Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £125 

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    We always head to Scandi brand Arket for effortless wardrobe staples. The straight-leg Rose jeans have a versatile cropped cut. Made from stretch denim, they feature a high-rise waist with five pockets.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch Straight-Leg Jeans

    Abercrombie Curve Love jeans

    Abercrombie Curve Love Straight-Leg Jeans

    Sizes available: W23-37, Extra Short-Extra Long

    Colours available: Dark Blue, Light Blue, Medium Blue, Black

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 60 days

    Abercrombie's Curve Love jeans are specially designed with an extra two inches through the hip and thigh to help eliminate a waist-gap. This straight-leg style has a vintage feel with a mid-rise waist in sizes 23-37.

  • ASOS Straight-Leg Jeans

    ASOS straight leg jeans

    ASOS DESIGN Straight-Leg Jeans

    Sizes available: W24-36, L30-34

    Colours available: Blue

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Slim on the waist and thigh, falling to a slightly looser leg, these straight-cut jeans have such a flattering fit. They have a mid-rise waist and classic five pocket design.

