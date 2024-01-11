The best straight-leg jeans to shop now - including Princess Kate's favourite off-duty pair

If you’re a millennial, you probably spent over a decade squeezing into skinny jeans, but the style these days? Wide-leg, flared or even ultra baggy denim. We’re all about wearing whatever we want, but consider a sweet spot between the two - straight-leg jeans.
A slimmer fit than mom jeans but not as spray-on as skinnies, a good pair will be comfortable, flattering and go with everything in your wardrobe. As with all denim, finding that perfect pair can be a mission to say the least, so we’ve searched online for the best straight-leg jeans, from high-waisted to low-rise, cropped to full-length, and some at seriously low price points.
Princess Kate rarely wears jeans, but she sent the & Other Stories website into a spin when she stepped out in their Slim Cut pair. She since been pictured in the high street straight-leg style multiple times, styling them with everything from Chloé blazers to cosy knits.
Katie Holmes' now iconic Khaite cardigan-bralet two-piece was styled with a pair of perfectly fitting straight-leg jeans. We love them accessorised with some heeled mules for a look that works through all of the transitioning seasons.
& Other Stories Straight-Leg Jeans
& Other Stories Slim Cut Jeans
Sizes available: W24-30, L30-32
Colours available: Black, White, Grey, Dark Grey, Deep Blue, Dark Blue, Bright Blue, Light Blue, Charcoal
& Other Stories' bestselling straight-leg jeans are a favourite of Princess Kate. Formerly the 'Favourite Cut jeans', they're available in nine different washes and waist sizes 24-32. Made from stretchy denim, they have a high waist for ultimate comfort.
M&S Straight-Leg Jeans
Marks & Spencer Sienna Straight Leg Jeans
Sizes available: UK 6-24, Extra Short-Extra Long
Colours available: Black, White, Grey, Dark Indigo, Indigo Mix, Dark Blue
At just £25, it's no wonder Marks & Spencer’s affordable Sienna jeans are so popular. They feature a high-waisted straight-leg cut with super stretch fabric and a soft feel. Choose from eight faded washes, sizes 6-22 and extra short to extra long lengths.
Zara Straight-Leg Jeans
Zara Straight-Fit High-Waist Jeans
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: Black, Light Blue, Mid Blue
Zara's straight-leg jeans are so popular thanks to their classic high-waist full-length cut and low price point. Made from rigid, slightly faded denim, they could pass for a much more expensive pair.
Levi's Straight-Leg Jeans
Levi's 501 Straight Leg Jeans
Sizes available: W24-34, L30-32
Colours available: Blue
Loved by the likes of Hailey Beiber, Levi's 501s have been hailed as the perfect straight-leg jeans. Cut with a high-rise waist and made from the brand's signature sturdy denim, they have an authentic '90s vibe.
H&M Straight-Leg Jeans
H&M Straight Regular Jeans
Sizes available: UK 4-30
Colours available: White, Black, Dark Grey, Light Grey, Light Blue
Made from sturdy denim, these H&M jeans get five-star reviews for their high quality and flattering fit. Vintage-look with a high waist and long length designed for stacking, they come in an inclusive size range of UK 4-30.
Mango Straight-Leg Jeans
Mango Straight Jeans With Forward Seams
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: Medium Blue, Dark Vintage Blue, Black
Looking for a pair with a mid-rise cut? We love this pair from Mango, which is made from a recycled cotton-blend fabric and has stylish forward seams. They come in three different washes, in UK sizes 4-18.
Agolde Straight-Leg Jeans
Agolde 90s Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Sizes available: 23-32
Colours available: Blue, Dark Denim, Black
Looking to invest a little more? Agolde’s 90s-inspired straight-leg jeans are a popular choice thanks to their organic cotton rigid denim which softens with wear. They have a versatile full-length cut and are slightly faded for a vintage feel.
Reformation’s Cynthia jeans are not only sustainably made, they have a flattering straight cut that’s fitted at the hips and waist and looser on the legs. They’re made from classic rigid denim.
Arket Straight-Leg Jeans
Arket Rose Cropped Straight Stretch Jeans
Sizes available: W25-33
Colours available: Greyish-Black, Blue, Washed Blue
We always head to Scandi brand Arket for effortless wardrobe staples. The straight-leg Rose jeans have a versatile cropped cut. Made from stretch denim, they feature a high-rise waist with five pockets.
Abercrombie & Fitch Straight-Leg Jeans
Abercrombie Curve Love Straight-Leg Jeans
Sizes available: W23-37, Extra Short-Extra Long
Colours available: Dark Blue, Light Blue, Medium Blue, Black
Abercrombie's Curve Love jeans are specially designed with an extra two inches through the hip and thigh to help eliminate a waist-gap. This straight-leg style has a vintage feel with a mid-rise waist in sizes 23-37.
ASOS Straight-Leg Jeans
ASOS DESIGN Straight-Leg Jeans
Sizes available: W24-36, L30-34
Colours available: Blue
Slim on the waist and thigh, falling to a slightly looser leg, these straight-cut jeans have such a flattering fit. They have a mid-rise waist and classic five pocket design.