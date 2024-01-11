The best straight-leg jeans to shop now - including Princess Kate's favourite off-duty pair

If you’re a millennial, you probably spent over a decade squeezing into skinny jeans, but the style these days? Wide-leg, flared or even ultra baggy denim. We’re all about wearing whatever we want, but consider a sweet spot between the two - straight-leg jeans.

A slimmer fit than mom jeans but not as spray-on as skinnies, a good pair will be comfortable, flattering and go with everything in your wardrobe. As with all denim, finding that perfect pair can be a mission to say the least, so we’ve searched online for the best straight-leg jeans, from high-waisted to low-rise, cropped to full-length, and some at seriously low price points.

Celebrities and royals wearing straight-leg jeans

Kate Middleton goes for high-low fashion with her & Other Stories jeans and Chloé blazer

Princess Kate rarely wears jeans, but she sent the & Other Stories website into a spin when she stepped out in their Slim Cut pair. She since been pictured in the high street straight-leg style multiple times, styling them with everything from Chloé blazers to cosy knits.

We're still obsessed with this Katie Holmes summer ensemble

Katie Holmes' now iconic Khaite cardigan-bralet two-piece was styled with a pair of perfectly fitting straight-leg jeans. We love them accessorised with some heeled mules for a look that works through all of the transitioning seasons.

Hailey Bieber is a big fan of Levi's jeans

Hailey Bieber demonstrates how to effortlessly dress down a pair of straight-leg jeans, pairing her Levi's with an oversized bomber, white tee and adidas Samba trainers.

How we chose the best straight-leg jeans