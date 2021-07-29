Fashion designer Giles Deacon launches workwear range we weren't expecting - in the best way The designer has previously dressed Pippa Middleton and Victoria Beckham

Giles Deacon is known for running his fashion label his own way - having moved from showing hotly-anticipated collections and making 'it' dresses for the Met Gala to working almost exclusively with private, more low-key clients in recent years.

And in 2017, he surprised again as the unexpected name behind Pippa Middleton's beautiful white lace wedding gown - which today he tells HELLO! was "an absolute delight to work on".

Remaining respectful of Pippa's privacy, he only adds: "Four years down the line, when I look at it, it still looks absolutely wonderful. It was an absolute privilege and pleasure to work on that dress."

Giles designed Pippa Middleton's beautiful wedding gown

Giles' latest project covers relatively new ground for him too, as he launches a unique workwear collection with workplace group IWG, armed with some insightful research on the nation's feelings around clothing when it comes to returning to work post-pandemic.

"We all know that the hybrid way of working is going to have a big impact on nearly everybody's working lives in varying degrees," he says. "I wanted to create something exciting and interesting and new, to fit in with that lifestyle."

Giles has created a workwear collection based on IWG's research

The capsule collection features fresh, functional silhouettes and soft-yet-punchy colours, said to play to workers' wishes to express individuality at work through their outfit choices - since IWG's research found that 55 per cent of people said they work better when given the freedom to dress how they like, and 40 per cent said they are more creative.

"People still want to wear smart things, though from a construction perspective they're a lot softer, and colours more muted. There's not so much monochrome - tones are warmer and broader. I think that sense of change is very visible," Giles says.

The capsule collection features soft tailoring

He adds: "People who have been wearing super casual things throughout lockdown, weren't wanting to have that so much for work. It's not going to be a future of jogging bottoms and tracksuits!"

As a result, the hybrid officewear collection encapsulates three separate looks – one male, one female and one non-binary – featuring short suits, dresses and trousers in a softly tailored style that allows the wearer to feel sharp yet comfortable.

Each piece is made from organic fabrics

The pieces certainly move away from the traditional more tailored office wear staples, which Giles admits is deliberate.

"It's great to offer new silhouettes away from the bodycon world that we often associate with workwear. There's a sense of ease, comfort and movement," he says.

"It's kind of a 'new formality' I guess. People like conversation clothes. You like to feel good, it helps your state of mind and productivity. It helps you get in gear and do things."

Each of the designs is modelled by office workers from a range of industries

Since over half of people surveyed think that the days of formal business dress are over, we reckon Giles is onto something.

"The way we're working now is more intellectually expansive, so to speak - people work alone and then in groups, and not at specific static desks, or whatever it might be. The structure has changed and I think that should reflect in the attitudes towards workwear," he concludes.

As the saying goes, dress for the job you want - and if that means working calmly, freely and comfortably, you can sign us up right now...