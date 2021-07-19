Pippa Middleton's subtle tribute to sister Kate Middleton's royal wedding The sisters both paid tribute to their family

When Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in May 2017, many people drew similarities between her bridal outfit and the one her sister Kate Middleton wore six years earlier. But did you know that one part of Pippa's wedding look was actually identical to her maid of honour outfit in 2011?

For her big day with Prince William in 2011, Carole and Michael Middleton gave the Duchess of Cambridge sparkling diamond drop earrings from Robinson Pelham which were designed to look like the Middleton family's coat of arms featuring oak leaves and acorns.

Meanwhile, her sister wore a similar design commissioned by her parents for the royal nuptials with a pear-shaped diamond and a floral motif. The same pair of earrings were pictured in Pippa's ears during her nuptials – perhaps as a sweet nod to her family.

Pippa paired them with an ultra-fine tulle veil designed by milliner Stephen Jones and encrusted with pearls and a handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara with a matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham.

Pippa Middleton on her wedding day in 2017

When she attended the Duchess' nuptials, she wore them with a one-of-a-kind gown by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, who was also the designer of Kate's wedding dress.

The sisters both opted for elegant lace gowns on their big days – the royal's iconic wedding dress featured a V-neckline, long sleeves and a fitted Victorian bodice, while Pippa wore a floor-length Giles Deacon dress with a high neckline and fitted waist.

She wore the same earrings at the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding

Pippa married her husband James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, with their nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte as part of their bridal party.

After the formal ceremony, the newlyweds headed off for a reception at Englefield House, a romantic Elizabethan manor owned by Conservative MP Richard Benyon, followed by a second reception at the Middleton family home, Bucklebury Manor.

Kate Middleton's wedding earrings were created by Robinson Pelham

It was reported that guests didn't sit with their partners during the wedding breakfast, and were instead separated to encourage people to mingle with one another. This meant that even Meghan Markle, who flew all the way from America to the UK, was supposedly not near her then-boyfriend Prince Harry, according to The Telegraph.

Pippa and James are now parents to two children: son Arthur, two, and baby Grace.

