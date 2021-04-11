Denise Richards stuns in a dreamy yellow dress and knee-high boots It's perfect for spring - and fans can't stop praising the look.

Denise Richards made fans go wild when she shared a behind-the-scenes photo in a spring-perfect look.

The 50-year-old actress dazzled in the snap she shared on Instagram on Friday looking half her age in a yellow floral lace LoveShackFancy mini dress that came complete with a plunging v-neckline and tiered ruffles.

Fans couldn't stop talking about Denise's LoveShackFancy dress

Denise completed the look with brown knee-high YSL boots.

In the photo, the Paper Empire star strikes poses in a backstage room on the set of the crime series in front of her makeup chair, flashing a smile and palming her script while standing near a table topped with a makeup kit.

“Happy Friday!!!#bts #denisefuc*ingrichards #ragamuffin #setlife #paperempire Glam: makeup: @glambypamelab hair: @misskimbeautyy dress: @loveshackfancy boots: @ysl @laurarugetti," she captioned the shot.

Fans swooned over the ensemble, quickly filling her comments with heart eye emojis. “She’s back like she never left. So stunning,” one fan wrote. “You look so fabulous, Denise” another chimed in, while an additional fan replied, “Love the outfit!”

Denise rang in her 50th birthday on Feb. 17 and shared a touching post explaining why she was anxious about hitting the milestone.

"I'll be honest, I had a bit of anxiety leading up to this birthday," she wrote. "And not just for the obvious reasons, because I really do still feel like I'm a silly big kid."

She continued: "It's because of my mom. She turned 50 when I was pregnant with Sami and shortly after was diagnosed with cancer & passed away a few years later.”

"So I always had a bit of fear & anxiety, and I know I logically shouldn't,” she added. “I don’t know if any of you have experienced this when you lost your parent and you got to the age they were. And you hope & pray you’ll pass the age. It’s very surreal. I know that everyone’s journey is different."

Denise recently celebrated her daughter's 17th birthday - and she looks just like her!

"I was hesitant even mentioning any of this posting this video. But then I thought well who cares and maybe I’m not alone feeling this...I know my mama was with me yesterday and always around watching over us. And I’m so incredibly blessed.”

Denise went on to say how much she enjoyed having an “intimate celebration” that consisted only of her family in her living room although she admitted she had “high hopes” pre-pandemic of celebrating her 50th birthday in a major way in Bora Bora, St. Barts, or Australia.

Still, Denise said she’s “excited for this next incredible decade,” adding, “I can’t thank you enough for all your support & loyalty. I wouldn’t have a job without you. And I know that. And your kind words have uplifted me many moments when I needed it. Thank you & Love to you all.”

