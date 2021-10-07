The Missoma advent calendar 2021 is finally here and it's a beauty

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of our most highly-anticipated advent calendars is the Christmas countdown from Missoma and the 2021 offering has just dropped. Containing 12 best-selling gold jewellery pieces, it really is a beauty.

We also have some new favourites in the mix, so no matter what your style or price point, we've found a fabulous jewellery-filled seasonal treat to suit you, ranging from luxury options to advent calendars under £20.

Diamonds are a girls’ best friend is how the saying goes – but let’s face it, anything with a bit of sparkle is a real gem when it comes to gifts. And that’s why we absolutely LOVE these 2021 jewellery advent calendars, all containing a treasure trove of trinkets to help your Christmas shine...

Some of these jewellery advent calendars are already available, with others expect to be unveiled in the coming weeks – so bookmark this page and check back for updates.

Missoma advent calendar 2021

A favourite of both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton – who has been spotted wearing Missoma earrings on a royal engagement – the famed jewellery brand has just launched their new advent calendar. We can reveal that the 2021 Christmas countdown includes some of Missoma’s best-selling and coolest pieces, from the Small Ridge Padlock necklace to a mini version of the Molton Hoop earrings. Worth £812, it's retailing for just £395.

Missoma jewellery advent calendar 2021, £395/$511, Missoma

Astrid & Miyu advent calendar 2021

Astrid & Miyu is launching its first ever jewellery advent calendar this year. Inside you'll find bestsellers like the ear-stacking pieces, as well as three new and exclusive pieces you won't find anywhere else. Behind one door there's even a £50 voucher to spend, and it's all housed in this gorgeous reusable jewellery box. It will be available to buy from 18 October.

Astrid & Miyu jewellery advent calendar 2021, £250, Astrid & Miyu

Best jewellery advent calendars under £150

If you're looking for something that's not too pricey but you have a bit of a budget, there are some options that will give you that Christmas sparkle with a more wallet-friendly price tag.

This limited-edition jewellery advent calendar from Etsy includes timeless and feminine jewellery all handmade in France and housed in this gorgeous box. It's available in gold or silver.

Jewellery advent calendar, £126.82, Etsy

Best jewellery advent calendars under £20

If you are on a tighter budget or looking for a lower price point, there are also some great jewellery advent calendars that won't break the bank.

Avon's popular jewellery advent calendar includes a necklace chain, plus 12 interchangeable pendants and 12 pairs of stud earrings in festive shapes from snowflakes to candy canes.

Jewellery advent calendar, £15, Avon

eBay is a great place to look for deals on jewellery advent calendars. For example, this seller has Christmas countdowns, which come in festive themes like Santa Claus, snowmen or reindeer and feature 24 pieces of jewellery made with Swarovski crystals.

Jewellery advent calendar made with crystals from Swarovski, £19.99, eBay

Harry Potter fans will love this official jewellery advent calendar that contains charms, chains and earrings inspired by the wizarding world.

Harry Potter Jewellery advent calendar, £19.99, Truffle Shuffle

This countdown calendar is one of the most affordable – and festive – around. It includes 24 doors to open, with Christmas-themed charms, chains and stud earrings behind them so you can mix and match to create your own holiday jewellery designs. It’s just what you need if you're looking for something inexpensive and fun to accessorise your quirky Christmas jumpers.

Joyhoop Advent Calendar, £13.38, Amazon

Best luxury jewellery advent calendars

If you're in the market for a VERY opulent treat, a luxury jewellery advent calendar will definitely fit the bill. These Christmas countdowns are some of the most highly anticipated fine jewellery advent calendars of the year. Check back for more luxurious festive offerings as they become available.

Lark & Berry jewellery advent calendar 2021

This year, fine jeweller Lark & Berry will release a 12-day advent calendar dedicated entirely to the brand's new charm collection in yellow and white gold. The luxurious £4,999 Christmas countdown includes the Marvellous Moon Charm and the Planet Diamond Charm, both of which were inspired by the infinite of space and beyond. Each box is made to order and crafted using recycled materials, keeping in-line with the lab-grown diamond brand's focus on sustainability.

Charms Box advent calendar, £4,995, Lark & Berry

