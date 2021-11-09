We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

December is not far off, which can only mean one thing - Christmas is on the horizon! We don't know about you, but one of the best things about the YuleTide season is planning our outfits for all those Christmas parties. You can never be too organised...

A pair of fabulous shoes is the only way to complete your festive outfit and we've rounded up the best of the best. From sequins and sparkles to bows and flats. There's glitter, Santa red and velvet galore, so keep scrolling if you fancy treating yourself to a high street bargain, or a designer dream. After all, it's the season of giving! Step into Christmas….

Sparkle steps

Jimmy Choo Romy 100 glitter pumps, £462, My Theresa

We're starting big. Would you take a look at these Jimmy Choo's? They are covered in the good stuff, and yes, they will break the bank, but, you deserve it!

ASOS design, Sammy slingback mid heels in glitter, £25, ASOS

If you're on a budget, these fabulous sing backs from ASOS have your name on them. They also come in a wide fit, too.

Silver Ombre Crystal Slingback Courts, £165.00, Dune

These gold encrusted beauties will ensure you stand out at work drinks. Team with a little black dress for maximum impact.

Gem Encrusted Kitten Heel, £225, Russell & Bromley

These kitten heels are called the 'Sugar Pump' and it's easy to see why. The drizzle of gems on the toe are ideal for seasonal sparkle. Plus the kitten heel means you can dance for longer...

Amina Muaddi Karma embellished ankle-tie pumps, £1,107, Farfetch

OK, yes these are probably the most indulgent heels money can buy but we can dream, right? These embellished ankle-tie pumps are blinged up in a festive Santa red, and would make any outfit look on point.

It's all in the detail

Rosa Pink Satin Rosette Courts, £259.00, L.K.Bennett

L.K.Bennett know what they're doing when it comes to stunning shoes and these Rosa courts are a stand-out style, that's for sure. Made from lustrous pink satin, they have a pointed toe, and the most dazzling rosette at the toe. Swoon!

Kensington Mule, £139, Kurt Geiger

We've never seen a pair of heels quite like these! The Kensington Mule from Kurt Geiger features reflective green sequins which flip to a matte green in the light. You'll never want to take them off.

Valentino Garavani Atelier 03 Rose Edition leather slingback pumps, £900, My Theresa

OK, we're calling it. Best gold shoes we've ever seen. And if you can't showcase the Midas touch at Christmas, when can you?

Rose Gold Gem Embellished Stiletto Heel Court Shoes, £29.99, New Look

These rose gold stamps are so delicately pretty. We're loving the antique looking brooch at the toe, they look so expensive! Top marks, New Look.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 105 embellished satin pumps, £795, Net-A-Porter

Timeless and iconic, made famous by the Shoe Queen Carrie Bradshaw herself, Manolo Blahnik's satin 'Hangisi' pumps will forever be on our Christmas list. The signature sparkling buckle makes them instantly recognisable for all the right reasons.

Braided mules, £19.99, H&M

Not especially sparkly, but these braided mules in caramel add just the right amount of pizazz to a classic outfit. One for the fashion gal who likes to subtly make an impact.

Fancy Flats

Vanessa Bow Shoes, £110, Boden

If you're not wearing heels at Christmas, make sure your flats are all dressed up with a big bow like these chic numbers from Boden.

Glitter Slingback Flats, £17.75, Shein

We're enjoying these glitter slingbacks right now! Team up with jeans and your favourite Christmas jumper and you're good to go.

M&S COLLECTION Leather Flat Ballet Pumps, £45, Marks & Spencer

These leather ballet pumps from Marks & Spencer in snowy silver are perfect for taking you from the office to the bar for a Bailey's all two…

Merry Bootmas…

Steve Madden Via-S boots, £220, Shoeaholics

WOW. These black heeled studded stiletto boots feature the coolest studded detail and would look incredible with a pencil skirt.

Pointed Leather Western Boots, £135, & Other Stories

On-trend western boots with a serious festive makeover. We'd love a pair of these unde the tree

