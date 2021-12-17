12 best NYE outfits for ringing in 2022 in style (even if you're just at home)

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

New Year's Eve is arguably the biggest party of the year - worldwide. While some choose to celebrate it quietly with a meal, or a takeaway and a glass of fizz watching Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny, others may be looking to don their finery, which is laden with sparkles, to that long-awaited party.

RELATED: 26 stylish party dresses to glam up in this Christmas

However you choose to wave goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022, we've found the best party outfits to suit all occasions and styles.

Sleeper feather-trimmed crepe de chine pyjama set, £258.05, Net-A-Porter

Sleeper is a celebrity loved brand and this pyjama set is a perfect ensemble whether you are in or out, come 31st December.

Sleeper's whole mantra is comfortable and stylish clothing you can wear to dinner, and as nightwear too, so no matter how you choose to spend your New Year, this is the only look we are planning to wear.

READ: 10 best sequin dresses for last-minute Christmas party invites: From ASOS to Zara

MORE: Happy Feet! 18 party shoes for your Christmas 2021 bash

Red velvet dress, £245, Ghost

Heading out for a special dinner or New Year's Eve party this year? Ghost is the go-to brand to shop your glamorous outfit.

This chic number is a must-have, as it is made from soft-touch velvet, features a flattering blouson sleeve, wrap tie front and button detail, which is uber flattering.

Gold twist front midi dress, £90, River Island

SHOP NOW

A '20s party, as well as a black and gold dress code, are two favourite themes when it comes to NYE parties, either way you are covered.

Monique red jumpsuit, £345, Nadine Merabi

Going all out this New Year's Eve bash? Look no further than Nadine Merabi's stylish designs. This red number, with velvet, feathered details and embellishment is a no brainer.

Topshop one shoulder sequin velvet mini dress, £46, ASOS

Looking for a more affordable alternative party dress? Topshop has you covered and heard your cries for the ideal New Year's Eve number.

Heading to a bar, club, or dressy party? This sequined one-shoulder mini dress is the failsafe one piece you can recycle year after year if you chose to.

Finery London embroidered midi tea dress, £59, M&S

A puff sleeve dress has stood the test of time, so for those looking for a stylish number they can dress up, or down, wear for NYE, and for many occasions afterwards in 2022, you will want to add this to basket.

Black sequin collar blazer, £259, Allsaints

We all love a blazer, it's a staple any time of year, for any occasion, and just adds an extra chic element to any look. Allsaints has given the classic wardrobe essential a festive upgrade, just in time for New Year's Eve, with the glitzy lapel detail. Plus it has matching trousers, which we're obsessed with.

Glitter midi dress, £85, & Other Stories

Whether you are staying in or heading out come December 31, a comfortable dress will always be a hit, and a garment you will get more than your fair share of wear out of.

Cassi Dress, £150, Reformation

Cocktail party attire - easy. Plus, if it's good for the likes of Adele and Selena Gomez, it's good enough for us.

Lurex knit jumpsuit, £89.99, Mango

A jumpsuit is always a garment worth buying, as it makes for easy styling, is comfortable and flattering, while also being super trendy too.

Collar Detail Cropped Jumpsuit, £70 (Was £140), Boden

A jumpsuit is always a great style option, as it is more dressed up than jeans and a snazzy top combo, but also a little more comfortable than a dress or skirt. This design, in particular, is super luxe, thanks to the velvet fabric, but is on sale, so it’s a win-win if you ask us.

H&M+ Tie-belt satin dress, £24.99, H&M

Looking for something stylish but won’t break the bank this New Year’s Eve? H&M is the shopping destination to head to.

This chic number is cut in a flattering A-line shape to flatter every wearer, while the detachable tie waist belt can cinch in your waist for that hourglass shape.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.