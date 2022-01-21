Wide-leg trousers are trending right now and these are our favourites

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Wide-leg trousers have made a serious comeback in recent years, and after the pandemic, we're all about looking good and feeling comfortable. Thanks to the likes of Karlie Kloss and Trinny Woodall, dressing down a pair of wide-leg trousers is simple - just throw on a cool pair of trainers.

Can you wear trainers with a pair of wide-leg trousers?

Definitely! Opt for a pair of Veja trainers, Superga Cotu Classics or New Balance 430s and you're sorted. You want your trousers to fit nicely over your sneakers, but not drag on the floor. You could wear a pair of wide-leg trousers with a white T-shirt and a trench coat, or go for a white shirt, tucking in one side to create space and a point of interest.

Best wide-leg trousers to shop now

Jersey wide-leg trousers, £35, John Lewis

We can always count on John Lewis for quality, and at £35 this jersey pair is a high street steal.

Frazer wide-leg trousers, £138, Reiss

Go sports luxe in these side stripe wide-leg trousers from Reiss.

Side stripe wide-leg trousers, £35, Marks & Spencer

This athleisure pair from M&S is an all-seasons wardrobe staple.

Stradivarius wide-leg relaxed dad trousers, £19.99, ASOS

We love the cut of this softy tailored pair from Stradavarius.

Navy side stripe wide-leg trousers, £45, River Island

River Island's side stripe trousers look great with an oversized shirt and white Nikes.

Wide flared trousers, £75, & Other Stories

Nail transitional neutral tones with & Other Stories' wide-leg trousers in camel.

Mint Velvet Twill stripe side wide-leg trousers, £89, John Lewis

Add some colour to your outfit by coordinating your stripes with standout knitwear.

Nili Lotan Seine cashmere wide-leg pants, £775, Net-a-Porter

Cut from luxurious cashmere and inspired by apres-ski style, these wide-leg trousers by Nili Lotan are so cosy.

H&M+ Wide sweatpants, £12.99, H&M

This H&M pair is just that little bit more polished than your usual go-to trackies.

