Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and we're expecting her to continue to raise the bar for the remaining few weeks of her pregnancy when it comes to iconic maternity dressing moments.

The Umbrella singer has rewritten all the rules when it comes to dressing for her pregnancy body. Since the 34-year-old announced that she was expecting back in January of this year, she has been pictured rocking a variety of amazing fashion looks that show she has refused to abandon her unique sense of style during this period of her life.

Her platitude that you can dare to bare your bump is inspiring, and of course we’ve been taking notes.

We absolutely stan the message that Rihanna is sending via her creative wardrobe choices – maternity dressing doesn't have to be boring and she is leading the way.

Hello! Fashion has picked out Rihanna's most stylish maternity fashion moments:

Silver doesn't mean second place

Rihanna and her rapper beau were spotted having a date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and the star chose to wear a Miu Miu silver mesh crop top and belted mini skirt to mark the occasion, wearing a metallic bra underneath. We love that Rihanna is continuing to play with the colour palette during her pregnancy – some might be conscious about not wearing metallics with a bump. She finished off her sparkly look with a dramatic choker necklace, a miniature handbag and strappy sandals.

Looking ace in lace

Rihanna went for a lingerie-inspired outfit

The Savage X Fenty mogul proved that sheer is nothing to fear when she turned up to Dior's AW22/23 runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Her risqué look consisted of a black bra and thong with a mesh overlay dress, finishing just below the knee. She accessorised with chunky silver pendants and pointed black knee-high patent boots which gave her an unmistakably sexy edge.

Less is bore

The pop star refuses to compromise on her bold style

Rihanna went fully maximalist with this bold look worn to the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week. Whereas some may shy away from using shimmery accessories to draw attention to themselves during pregnancy, Rihanna is unafraid to stand out from the crowd in a statement shiny headpiece and cosy lilac fur jacket.

Pretty in Pink

Sporting a baby bump doesn't need to spell the death of your crop top collection as this Barbie-esque look suggests. The Rude Boy singer looks pretty in pink in a bubble-gum-coloured micro top and low-rise ripped jeans. Plus that stole? It's bizarre, but we can't get enough.

Green goddess

Probably the look that springs to mind when we think 'iconic Rihanna maternity fashion moment'. The singer looked chilled on the red carpet, wearing a fuss-free (by her standards) sequinned top and trouser set by Italian brand The Attico. The shredded effect hinted at her bump during the earlier stages of her pregnancy, and we love how the lime-green colour around her neckline pairs perfectly with her statement red lip.

