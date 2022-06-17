The 12 vintage dresses that you need in your summer wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In a rare turn of events, the UK is actually pretty hot at the moment. Getting through a heatwave is no mean feat – you'll need plenty of ice cubes, a reliable air conditioning unit, or maybe even a retro hand fan if you're feeling old school. The point is that the weather is sweltering, and you ought to get outside and enjoy it. But how to style out the hot-spell?

Shopping vintage is not only brilliant for the environment, but it's perfect for giving your summer style a serious boost. Tracking down hidden gems can be unbelievably satisfying, especially when you come across a designer scorcher.

Hello! Fashion has picked out 12 stylish vintage dresses that you need in your summer wardrobe right now.

Move over Marilyn, this is the floaty dress that we're currently obsessed with. This Celine mini would look amazing with crisp white chunky trainers.

Celine beige floaty mini dress, £140.13, Vestiaire Collective

Throw it all the way back to your primary school days with a bit of gingham. It's the perfect summer print, and we love the ruffle detailing on this piece by Yves Saint Laurent.

Yves Saint Laurent monochrome gingham dress, £695, Vestiaire Collective

This colourful cami by Gucci is super cheery and we think its slinky shape would be really flattering. It is ideal for a warm summer evening with a messy updo.

Gucci floral cami dress, £180, Vestiaire Collective

A Fendi denim babydoll is going to be a seriously useful addition to your packing list - team it with platform trainers and a velvet choker if you're wanting to hop on the whimsigoth trend this summer.

Fendi black denim dress, £111.92, Vestiaire Collective

This patchwork-style Dior cami is really unique - pair it with padded leather mules and a bold red lip for maximum effect.

Miss Diorella mini dress, £365.85, Vestiaire Collective

Dolce & Gabbana always knock it out of the park when it comes to florals that flatter, and this romantic scalloped-hem dress is no exception.

Dolce & Gabbana milkmaid floral dress, £275, Vestiaire Collective

Graphic prints might not necessarily be the first thing that springs to mind when you think Chanel, but this pattern is really fun, and nods to the maison's rich history.

Chanel 1995 multi-coloured halter dress, £1,658.65, Vestiaire Collective

This 1960s vintage floral print dress from Courrèges is perfect if you feel like getting away from the big city and hopping on the cottagecore trend this summer.

Courrèges multicolour mini dress, £200, Vestiaire Collective

This exquisite Gucci silk mini dress boasts a stunning floral pattern and kimono-style cut, and would be ideal for a summer picnic in the park.

Gucci mini dress, £380, Vestiaire Collective

This red dress from Dior is an eclectic mix of patterns from psychedelic red wheels to Japanese-inspired florals. Best of all is its versatility - you could dress it up with your hair in a sleek up-do or keep things casual with a pair of trainers.

Dior mini dress, £340, Vestiaire Collective

This silk green dress has a gorgeous Renaissance-style pattern along with exquisite bishop sleeves, giving it a light, floaty feel.

Roberto Cavalli silk mini dress, £237, Vestiaire Collective

This bronze silk dress from Gucci is giving GLAM. Pair it with heels and a luxe mini handbag for the perfect summer night out.

Gucci silk mini dress, £470, Vestiaire Collective

