Princess Beatrice pulls out all the stops for Wimbledon in dreamy ruffled dress

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi proved their royal style credentials on Friday, attending Wimbledon dressed in seriously chic attire.

The royal opted to wear a pink floral dress from The Vampire's Wife, an ultra-glamorous brand she turns to time and again when she wants to wow with her outfit. She paired the fitted dress with cool sunglasses and an on-trend wicker bag by Zara, which she's been loving since 2019 - talk about thrifty!

Beatrice's dress is perfect for summer occasions, with flattering ruffles at the hem, neckline and sleeves – and the brand is a favourite of Duchess Kate too, who wore a sparkly pink gown from the cult label on her Caribbean tour with Prince William in March 2022.

Princess Eugenie's sister has been applauded for her enviable hair of late, and once again her locks look magnificent, worn long and loose, swept to one side. She kept her jewellery low-key, with simple gold bracelets on each wrist.

Princess Beatrice wore a fashion-forward ensemble to Wimbledon

Sarah Ferguson's daughter sat next to the Queen's cousin's wife, Princess Michael of Kent, 77, who was also dressed for the occasion in a lovely blue number.

Princess Beatrice sat by Princess Michael of Kent

Beatrice has been repeatedly applauded for her style in recent weeks, wearing several outfits that have charmed fashion-lovers, from a budget denim River Island dress that she attended Glastonbury in, to a super-sparkly maxi dress with a cut-out back that was a departure from her usual choices of floral midi-dresses.

If you've fallen in love with the princess' floral print ruffled mini dress, it can be yours for £420.

The Vampire's Wife Cate Floral-print Ruffled Mini Dress, £420, Hewi

If it's the print you love, but you'd prefer a more summery take on the long-sleeved dress, The Vampire's Wife does a similar number in a mini style with puff sleeves.

The Vampire's Wife The Wrapsody Floral Cotton Mini Dress, £418, Moda Operandi

For a more affordable take on Princess Beatrice's Wimbledon outfit, we've found a couple of ruffled items that might take your fancy.

Nobody's Child Pure Cotton Broderie Mini Tea Dress, £59, Marks & Spencer

Nobody's Child Felicia Round Neck Midi Tea Dress, £49, Marks & Spencer

If it's Beatrice's basket bag you're after, Etsy has this sweet dupe to help you embrace the royal's style.

Mini basket bag, £22, Etsy

