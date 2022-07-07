Why Princess Beatrice didn't make use of Wimbledon's Royal Box

Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Beatrice was spotted sitting outside of the Royal Box in Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Evading the spotlight, the Queen's granddaughter maintained a relatively low profile as she enjoyed some thrilling tennis earlier this week. While it remains unclear as to why the royal joined the general public in lieu of the prime seats, there's a high chance Princess Beatrice attended as a brand ambassador.

Photographed without her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, it's likely that the royal was asked to join the brand's designated seating area, away from the Royal Box.

Opting for a monochrome skirt, a black jacket, and dark sunglasses, the auburn-haired beauty almost went unnoticed as she soaked up some tennis action.

Princess Beatrice sat several rows behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

This isn't the first time members of the royal family have been spotted away from the limelight. In previous years, avid sports fans Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have been pictured sitting among the Wimbledon crowds.

The reason isn't that the couple want to bend royal rules or avoid certain family members - it's more likely because Zara was invited as a brand ambassador.

Last year, for instance, Zara and Mike were invited by luxury watch designer, Rolex. The royal duo sat next to retired Formula One racing driver Nico Rosberg and his wife Viviane Sibold. And sat just behind them was legendary British Formula One racing driver, Sir Jackie Stewart, who was photographed wearing a 'Rolex' emblazoned straw hat.

The auburn-haired royal is a huge tennis fan

Mum-of-three Zara is also a brand ambassador for Land Rover and Musto and has her own jewellery range with Australian brand Cajella, with experts estimating they could be worth a combined £1.1M or more a year.

The coveted royal seats are typically reserved for the likes of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and other members of the royal family.

In order to secure an invitation to one of the 74 seats available, guests have to be invited by the Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt. Attendees usually include heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, and prominent media organisations.

