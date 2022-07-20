Natural makeup: 4 beauty tips to help you achieve the 'no-makeup' look Give your au naturel state an extra boost

Ah, the notorious no-makeup makeup look. Instagram and TikTok are both practically heaving with staggeringly beautiful models and influencers looking glamorous, but on a seemingly low-maintenance level.

For some, dashing out the door wearing only a slick of lip balm is more than satisfactory – rest assured, envious doesn't quite cut it. But what about the times when barefaced is definitely not on the agenda, and yet, you want to achieve a natural makeup look?

Not all of us are blessed enough to have the likes of Mary Greenwell on speed dial – one of the industry's most esteemed artists who has worked with everyone from Kate Moss to Princess Diana. But we could probably all do with a helping hand when it comes to achieving a natural look at home.

Hello! Fashion shares our top four beauty tips to help you nail the no-makeup look:

Buff your base

The way in which you apply your base can make a huge difference when it comes to achieving a natural finish. Instead of using a traditional flat foundation brush, opt for a tool that will help you blend in your base with ease.

A damp makeup sponge or a fat buffing brush will do the trick and help you avoid those infuriating brush strokes that can appear after applying foundation.

Subtle definition

A dramatic smoky eye is perfect for a glamourous occasion, but loading up with an entire palette's worth of shadow is not exactly in keeping with a daytime vibe.

For an easy, natural eye makeup moment, subtly line your eyes not with black, but a flattering brown kohl and soften it with a smudger brush.

Brushed-up brows

Some of the biggest brow trends at the moment, both fluffy and feathered to name a few, lend themselves perfectly to the natural look. The classic Insta-brow that reigned supreme a few years back?

We're over it – lay your pomades to rest, and instead plump for a tinted fibre gel to give your brows a little extra thickness and set them in place.

Creamy dreamy

Especially in the summer, cream formulas are brilliant for applying a subtle wash of colour.

Because cream makeup products blend so seamlessly, they are often the better option, preferable to powders, when it comes to nailing that natural, glowy effect.

