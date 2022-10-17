7 fashion trends to have on your radar in 2023 These trends are set to be everywhere next season…

Winter is creeping ever closer, and as the temperature takes a dip, we can't help but fantasise about what awaits us next season. Getting ahead of the game never hurt anyone, and what better way to occupy the gloomier months than by planning our 2023 wardrobe.

MORE: The 4 biggest tights trends for winter 2022

Fashion month certainly didn't disappoint – from fringing and cut-outs at Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week debut to playful check suits and LBDs at Chanel, there are plenty of SS23 trends that we are just itching to jump on.

Hello! Fashion shares the fashion trends to have on your radar in 2023:

Tailoring

Slouchy, oversized blazers were all the rage at Valentino and even Chanel opted for relaxed-fit versions of its trademark bouclé jackets in playful pinks. If you're a die-hard sharp tailoring gal, luckily Victoria Beckham came through with simple tailored blazers that acted as mini dresses.

READ: Casual outfits: 6 stylish dressed-down looks to recreate

RELATED: Baggy jeans outfits that are perfect for winter

Mini dresses

Speak of the devil, mini dresses are back and at the SS23 iterations are all about texture. Pearl embellishments at Givenchy and belted LBDs at Chanel provided a certain opulence, whereas Versace's shiny purple chromes felt flashy, in the best possible way.

Lace

Lace was out in full force, with many designers favouring sweeping maxis with cool cutwork. Baby blue lingerie-inspired pieces were showcased at Burberry's belated London Fashion Week show whereas both Dior and Versace oozed gothic glamour.

Fringing

Versace's buttery leather fringing felt very 'cool-girl-meets-cowboy', whereas Victoria Beckham's take spotlighted ra-ra minis and ultra-kinetic hems.

Thigh-high splits

The dramatic bombshell split that we are accustomed to seeing on the red carpet is making its way into SS23. Silky slip dresses at Givenchy, colourful florals at Dries Van Noten, and glossy midis at Prada are paving the way – and are very much into it.

Denim

Designers made denim sexy for SS23 – who'd have thought it? Asymmetric fitted shirts paired with soft brown co-ords at A.W.A.K.E. had a certain hippyish glam, whereas Bella Hadid's buckle Givenchy buckle bra exuded utilitarian sultriness.

Cut-out dresses

Cut-outs are having a major moment, and British trailblazer Poster Girl has been leading the way with its stretchy geometric designs. However, next season we're loving larger proportioned cut-outs, looking at the likes of Andreadamo, Valentino and A.W.A.K.E for inspiration.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.