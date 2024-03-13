How to style pastel yellow in 2024

Pastel yellow adorned the SS24 runways, seen on the catwalks of Jacquemus, Miu Miu, Zimmermann and Stella McCartney. However, the colour can be a tricky one to style in your everyday wardrobe. Also, it instils fear into some, and can be somewhat garish, but this season’s iteration is less marigold and more sorbet.

Its pastel hue is a delicate, flattering alternative to a butter-yellow style. It tip-toes into more of a neutral territory, which helps when you’re trying to incorporate it into your own wardrobe. Luckily for us, high-street and designer brands alike have an array of styles that will take your fancy.

© Getty Leonie Hanne outside Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week © Getty Gili Biegun during Paris Fashion Week AW24

Nailing the styling is the main component. We’ve seen street stylers go all out with a head-to-toe suit, whereas others have opted for just an accessory as a way to ease into the trend. And it doesn’t always have to be paired with similarly lighter tones, think outside the box and bring in blacks and browns, or go bold and pair with brighter colours to really make it pop.

How we chose:

Style and fit: All our pastel yellow picks feature a flattering silhouette. When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best styles, we made sure that each of our picks felt elegant and timeless for maximum wearability.

Brand: Everything on the list is from a trusted, well-known retailer or brand that we at Hello! Fashion love.

Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. We've selected this season's best, ranging from high-street brands to luxe designer labels.

Hello! Fashion shares the pastel yellow ideas you need to add to cart:



Easy everyday:

Jacquemus Pablo Asymmetric Cotton-Poplin Shirt, £715.00, Net-A-Porter; Getty Wide Leg Jeans, £198.00, Rails; T-Bar Mary-Jane Flats, £65.00, Charles & Keith; Essential Click Small Hoop Earrings, £128.00, Monica Vinader

A yellow shirt paired with white jeans and neutral accessories is a quick and easy way to wear the shade in your day-to-day life. It’s a delicate, clean-looking outfit and makes you look instantly put together. To make it feel a bit more casual, you could layer the shirt over a white vest and keep it undone. We love the asymmetric hem on this Jacquemus shirt for something a bit different.

Statement accessory:

One Shoulder Top, £25.00, Albaray; Cotton Poplin Skirt, £130.00, Jigsaw; Loewe Gate Dual Brand-Debossed Leather Cross-body Bag, £1,500.00, Selfridges; A. Emery Jalen Leather Sandals, £170.00, Net-A-Porter

If you’re not ready for an all-out yellow outfit, a way to ease yourself in is through accessories. Choose a piece, whether it’s a bag, shoes or even some sunnies, and build your outfit around that. Pairing it with black will make it pop and bring colour into a minimalist outfit.

Night out ready:

Rejina Pyo Crinkled Cotton Poplin Midi Dress, £345.00, The Outnet; Staud Natalia Lizard-Embossed Leather Thong Sandals, £315.00, Net-A-Porter, Rounded Mini Bag, £119.00, Arket

Whether it’s dinner with your other half or drinks with the girls, one way to wear yellow for your night out is by keeping it the focus colour. We love the shirred detailing and puffed sleeves on this Rejina Pyo dress, and it’s one that can be worn during the day or at night. Pair with brown accessories to bring in some warmth to your outfit.

Pick a print:

Tiered Voluminous Dress, £135.00, & Other Stories; Kyda 35 Fuschia and Pink Nappa Leather Sandals, £575.00, Jimmy Choo; Bea Bongiasca Duo 9-karat Gold, Sterling Silver and Enamel Earrings, £430.00, Net-A-Porter

Wearing a piece that has a print is a great way to bring in more bolder colours to your overall look. Pick out colours from the print to use for your accessories and don’t be afraid to go bright. We love pastel yellow paired with hot pink.

Summer ready:

Yellow Textured Long Sleeve Shirt, £30.00, River Island; Yellow Elasticated Shorts, £25.00, River Island; Gucci Double G Rectangular Sunglasses, £235.00, MyTheresa; Mini Santorini, £225.00, DeMellier

A co-ord is an essential part of our summer wardrobe and we love a shirt and short set. Pastel yellow is the perfect hue for your holiday. Layer over a vest or take to the beach to throw on over your bikini. Pair it with lighter tones to keep it fresh.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a minimalist style myself, but a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

